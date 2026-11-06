KUTRRH nurses win better allowances as strike threat ends

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) nurses have secured improved financial benefits and new workplace protections after reaching a deal with hospital management, bringing an end to weeks of tension over a planned strike.

The agreement, which covers more than 800 nurses and midwives, has seen the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) withdraw its industrial action notice following the conclusion of negotiations and the signing of the hospital's first Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The new deal provides for higher allowances, improved career advancement opportunities, joint reviews of staff workloads and the development of guidelines governing nurses engaged to perform additional duties.

The breakthrough follows a 21-day strike notice issued by nurses who had raised concerns over unresolved employment issues, putting the hospital at risk of a possible interruption of medical services.

KNUNM Secretary General Seth Panyako confirmed the suspension of the planned strike on Friday, November 6, 2026, after the union and hospital management signed the CBA alongside a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).

KUTRRH Chief Executive Officer Dr Zeinab Gura led the hospital's delegation during the signing ceremony, which was also attended by other senior officials.

A major outcome of the negotiations is the revision of several allowances that form part of nurses' employment benefits.

The nursing service allowance has been increased by Sh10,000, moving from Sh20,000 to Sh30,000. The uniform allowance has also received a Sh15,000 boost, rising from Sh10,000 to Sh25,000.

Meanwhile, the health risk allowance will increase from Sh3,850 to Sh5,000 under the negotiated terms.

Apart from the improved payments, the agreement introduces measures aimed at addressing staff shortages and ensuring nurses are assigned duties in line with their workload and professional skills.

Panyako said the union and hospital management would work together to review workloads and establish areas where additional expertise is required before internally advertising vacant and specialised positions.

The agreement also provides for the development of a locum policy to regulate how nurses are engaged and compensated when they take on extra responsibilities.

“The two parties will also develop a Locum Policy through a participatory process to guide the engagement and payment of nurses undertaking additional duties,” Panyako said.

On career advancement, the union leader said promotions would be treated as a continuous process, with the agreement setting out a framework for addressing professional development and staff welfare.

Panyako said calling off the strike was a demonstration of the union's willingness to pursue workers' interests through negotiations without putting essential healthcare services at risk.

Dr Gura welcomed the signing, saying the agreement would strengthen cooperation between employees and the hospital's leadership.

She noted that the CBA had received approval from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), marking an important step towards formalising the new employment arrangements.

“The agreement marks an important step in strengthening engagement between hospital management and its workforce, while ensuring continuity of healthcare services and maintaining a conducive working environment for staff,” she said.

The agreement now provides a basis for continued engagement between the two parties on staff welfare, remuneration and working conditions, while allowing nurses to resume their duties without the threat of the planned industrial action.