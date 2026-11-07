Nairobi housing boom exposes growing water supply crisis in Satellite towns

The rapid spread of residential estates across Nairobi’s outskirts is exposing weaknesses in water supply infrastructure, with households in several satellite towns recording higher levels of dissolved solids than homes in established parts of the capital, a new report has found.

The findings point to growing concerns over the quality of water available to residents in Kitengela, Katani and Athi River, where property development has continued to expand amid questions about investment in essential services.

A field assessment conducted by water purification company iClear Kenya found that the South-East corridor had an average total dissolved solids (TDS) concentration of 374 milligrams per litre (mg/L), compared with 166 mg/L in Nairobi West and Central.

The assessment, carried out by Shadow Creative Group Limited in partnership with iClear, analysed 886 field readings collected over a 12-month period between October 2025 and October 2026.

Kitengela recorded the highest average concentration among the locations assessed, with readings reaching 546 mg/L. The report further established that 62 per cent of the measurements taken in the area were above its 500 mg/L analytical threshold.

Katani also recorded elevated levels, with an average of 411 mg/L, while Greatwall and Syokimau posted averages of 361 mg/L and 374 mg/L respectively.

The results raise questions about whether the expansion of residential developments in Nairobi's outskirts is being matched by adequate investment in water supply systems, particularly in areas where households may have to rely on additional treatment before using water.

The report warns that residents cannot always depend on water reaching their taps to have uniform quality, as the characteristics of source water can change considerably.

“Households cannot assume consistent quality at the tap, because source water can vary considerably,” shows the findings by Shadow Creative Group Limited jointly with iClear.

For homeowners, the situation could translate into additional expenses beyond the initial cost of acquiring or maintaining property. Regular water testing, treatment equipment and purification services could become necessary household expenses, particularly in locations where access to treated piped water remains unreliable.

The report has consequently called for increased public investment in water distribution infrastructure, identifying Kitengela and Athi River as areas requiring attention because of the readings recorded during the assessment.

“Source water in peri-urban corridors carries a higher dissolved solid load than in central Nairobi, “Municipal authorities should consider extending piped, treated water supply to the Kitengela and Athi River areas, given the elevated TDS readings observed in this dataset.”

The water quality challenges are also opening up opportunities for private sector players, including purification firms, suppliers of treatment equipment and accredited laboratories, as households look for additional ways to manage the quality of their water.

Measurements included in the report showed that iClear's purification systems recorded an overall TDS reduction of 91.2 per cent across the 886 readings, indicating the extent to which household treatment systems can reduce dissolved solids in water.

However, increased dependence on privately installed purification systems could transfer more responsibility and costs to property owners, especially in neighbourhoods where public water infrastructure has not kept pace with residential expansion.

The report cautions that the quality of water supplied to households can vary depending on its source, making it difficult for residents to rely entirely on the assumption that water flowing from their taps meets consistent quality levels.

It also points out that elevated TDS readings are not exclusive to the South-East peri-urban corridor, with at least one measurement in central Nairobi recording 837 mg/L.

The reading suggests that individual properties can experience high dissolved solid concentrations even in neighbourhoods generally considered to have better access to water services.

The findings therefore highlight the need to address water quality concerns beyond the rapidly developing satellite towns, while improving access to treated piped supplies and ensuring households have reliable information about the water they use.