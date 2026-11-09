Kasarani MP aligns with Ruto's UDA in Nairobi Governor bid

Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri has joined President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA), aligning himself with the ruling party as he prepares to pursue his already-declared ambition of becoming Nairobi Governor in the 2027 General Election.

Karauri was officially unveiled as a UDA member on Monday, November 9, 2026, at the party's Nairobi headquarters, where he reaffirmed his intention to seek the county's top seat under the ruling party's ticket.

The lawmaker described his entry into UDA as a new phase in his political journey, having previously announced his intention to challenge for the governorship.

“Today, I take a new political step by joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as I pursue my ambition to serve Nairobi as Governor in 2027," Karauri stated.

Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri welcomed at the UDA party headquarters in Nairobi on November 9, 2026, by Secretary General Hassan Omar and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah — HANDOUT

His unveiling was presided over by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, who formally welcomed him into the party.

The political switch comes amid changing alliances in Nairobi, where the contest for the governor's seat is beginning to take shape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Karauri's decision to join UDA follows Governor Johnson Sakaja's departure from the ruling party on November 2, 2026. Sakaja announced that he would seek another term on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, leaving UDA to identify a candidate to carry its flag in the Nairobi race.

Karauri was elected Kasarani MP in the 2022 General Election as an independent candidate. His latest move brings him into the political camp of President Ruto as he seeks to expand his political influence beyond the constituency seat.

Outside politics, Karauri is known for his involvement in Kenya's sports and betting industries. Popularly referred to as The Captain, he is a former commercial pilot and co-founder of SportPesa, where he serves as Chief Executive Officer.

He rose to prominence through the company's involvement in major football sponsorships and has also supported local clubs, emerging football talent and grassroots sports programmes.

His initiatives have focused on creating opportunities for young people through community-based sporting activities and supporting the development of football at the grassroots level.

Karauri now joins a growing list of individuals linked to the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial contest, which is expected to attract several prominent political figures.

Other potential contenders include Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Embakasi North MP, former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, businesswoman Agnes Kagure, veteran journalist Tony Gachoka, Makadara MP George Aladwa and former Nairobi County Chief Officer Geofrey Mosiria.

With Sakaja seeking re-election on an ODM ticket and Karauri now aligned with UDA, the capital's gubernatorial contest is shaping up to be one of the closely watched political battles ahead of the 2027 General Election.