Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian has raised concerns over poor healthcare services in Samburu County, citing reports of two critically ill patients who were allegedly mistreated at Latakweny Dispensary.

In a request for a Statement in the Senate on Tuesday, Lemaletian wants the Senate Standing Committee on Health to investigate the state of dispensaries across the county and establish why residents continue to face challenges accessing essential medical services more than 13 years after the onset of devolution.

“Longstanding concerns have persisted among residents of Samburu County regarding the severe infrastructure deficit at dispensaries across Samburu County,” she stated.

According to the Senator, the situation had become particularly alarming following reports about the treatment of the two patients who needed urgent medical attention.

“This situation recently became alarming when reports surfaced of two critically ill patients in dire need of urgent medical attention, were attended to in an appalling manner at Latakweny Dispensary; with one being attended to in pitch darkness and the other reportedly left lying outside the facility,” she said.

She went ahead to add that: “More than thirteen years into devolution, locals continue to endure such unacceptable conditions while seeking essential healthcare services.”

Senator Lemaletian wants the Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago-led committee to provide the operational status of every dispensary in Samburu County, including staffing levels, availability of electricity and backup power, access to clean water, sanitation and medical waste disposal facilities.

She is also seeking details on the availability of essential medicines and medical equipment, as well as the functionality of the facilities.

The committee is expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported treatment of the two patients at Latakweny Dispensary and outline measures taken to guarantee patient safety and access to emergency medical services.

The senator has further sought a breakdown of budgetary allocations and expenditure on the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of dispensaries in Samburu County since 2013.

She wants the committee to identify projects that have been approved, implemented, stalled or abandoned and explain the reasons behind the non-implementation of any approved projects.

The legislator is also seeking details of immediate interventions and long-term plans to address infrastructure gaps, improve service delivery and ensure dispensaries are adequately equipped and staffed.

She wants the committee to outline how the county will address the reported gaps and ensure residents can access safe, reliable and properly equipped healthcare services.