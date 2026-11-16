Kingi calls for stronger parliamentary action to tackle hunger in Africa

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has called for stronger parliamentary interventions to address rising food insecurity in Africa, urging lawmakers to translate commitments into enforceable laws, adequate funding and effective government oversight.

Speaking during the Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition in Nairobi, Kingi said parliaments must ensure that the right to adequate food is reflected in national policies and that public resources reach vulnerable communities.

“Parliaments give effect to these rights through legislation, representation, budget scrutiny and oversight,” he said.

The Senate Speaker emphasised the need for equitable distribution of public resources, particularly investment in water, agriculture and essential services in marginalised communities.

“Ensuring fair revenue sharing and investment in basic services, including water and farm commodities in marginalised communities, is essential to making the right to food a reality throughout the continent,” Kingi said.

He also called for greater public participation in decisions affecting food security, saying citizen involvement strengthened the quality and legitimacy of government policies.

“Additionally, public participation, a central pillar of democracy, strengthens the quality and legitimacy of these decisions,” he said.

Citing the 2026 United Nations report on food security and nutrition, Kingi said approximately 645 million people faced hunger globally in 2025, including 309 million Africans, representing one in five people on the continent.

He noted that two in every three Africans could not afford a healthy diet, highlighting the scale of the continent's food security challenges.

“Global hunger fell for the third consecutive year, but in Africa, about 309 million people, one in five, still faced hunger. Two in three people on our continent could not afford a healthy diet. These findings underscore the urgency of our deliberations,” he said.

Kingi further warned that conflicts, economic instability and climate-related shocks continued to undermine access to food, calling for coordinated interventions to address inequalities that leave vulnerable communities exposed.

“Our responses must address these interconnected pressures and the inequalities that leave some communities particularly exposed,” he said.

He said the Nairobi summit offered an opportunity for legislators to assess progress under previous global parliamentary commitments and strengthen their implementation.

“The three themes of this Summit provide a common framework for that work. Realising the right to food through inclusive development and social justice requires addressing inequality and strengthening rural livelihoods. Promoting healthy diets requires attention to affordability, food safety and nutrition throughout life,” he said.

Kingi urged delegates to align their efforts with the African Union's Kampala Declaration and its agricultural development strategy for 2026 to 2035, noting that the framework would help measure progress through laws enacted, resources allocated and actions taken to uphold the right to food.

“The Pact provides a basis for assessing our progress. It asks us to consider the laws and policies advanced, the resources allocated and the action taken to uphold the right to food,” he said.

He challenged delegates to use the Nairobi meeting to identify practical interventions, including strengthening public participation, gender equality and cooperation across institutions and national borders, while developing resilient and sustainable agri-food systems.