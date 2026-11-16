FAO urges lawmakers to turn Nairobi hunger summit commitments into action

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has challenged lawmakers attending the Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition in Nairobi to translate political commitments into concrete measures to tackle hunger and malnutrition.

FAO Deputy Director-General Maurizio Martina said the success of the summit would depend on actions taken by delegates after returning to their respective countries.

“Our success will not be determined only by what we say here in Nairobi. It will be determined by what happens after Nairobi,” he said.

Speaking at the National Assembly Chambers on Monday, November 16, Martina urged parliamentarians to use their legislative, budgetary and oversight powers to strengthen food security and improve nutrition.

He identified legislation, budget allocation, oversight and representation as key instruments lawmakers could use to turn government commitments into measurable results.

“Parliament is where people's needs become priorities, where political commitment becomes action, and where national ambitions are translated into budgets and accountability,” he said.

Martina called for laws that protect the right to food, promote better nutrition, support sustainable agriculture, address climate change and ensure responsible management of natural resources.

He also warned that political declarations would achieve little without adequate financial commitments, urging governments to allocate sufficient resources towards tackling hunger and malnutrition.

“Political commitment without resources remains an aspiration. Through public budgets, you determine national priorities,” he told legislators.

On accountability, he challenged parliamentarians to ensure government programmes are implemented and public resources deliver tangible outcomes.

He further urged lawmakers to prioritise the needs of farmers, women, young people, indigenous populations and rural communities, noting that parliamentary decisions directly affect access to nutritious meals, agricultural financing, water, technology and markets.

Martina also called for more opportunities for young people to acquire skills, establish businesses and secure decent employment across agricultural value chains.

He described Africa's hosting of the global parliamentary summit for the first time as significant, citing the continent's agricultural potential, youthful population and expanding markets.

According to FAO estimates cited in his address, approximately 645 million people faced hunger in 2025, about 43 million fewer than in 2022, marking the third consecutive year of decline.

“The message I want to bring to you today is not one of resignation; it is a message of possibility and hope. Hunger is not inevitable. But we cannot confuse progress with success,” he said.

He emphasised that efforts to address hunger must go beyond increasing food production to ensuring people can access and afford healthy diets while building resilient and sustainable agri-food systems.

Martina commended the Parliament of Kenya and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation for organising the summit, which has brought together lawmakers from across the world.