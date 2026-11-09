Massive blunt trauma killed seven Eastleigh collapse victims, pathologist reveals

Government pathologists have established massive blunt-force trauma as the main cause of death for seven people who perished in the October 23 Eastleigh building collapse, with some victims suffering devastating injuries, including traumatic amputations of their limbs.

Government Pathologist Dr Richard Njoroge, addressing journalists and families at the Nairobi Funeral Home, formerly City Mortuary, on Monday, November 9, said post-mortem examinations had been completed on seven of the eight bodies recovered from the disaster.

The victims comprised six women and one man, all adults, while the eighth body remains unidentified and has not undergone an autopsy.

Njoroge said two of the victims also had signs of asphyxia, meaning they died from suffocation, although they had sustained blunt-force injuries to different parts of their bodies.

He described the injuries as extensive, affecting the head, chest and abdomen, with some victims having suffered traumatic amputations of their limbs during the collapse.

"All in all, we find that all these deaths were caused by massive blunt trauma," he said.

The medical team began the examinations last week after receiving the first two bodies, both female. One of the victims had been completely dismembered, making identification through physical examination impossible.

Pathologists consequently relied on DNA analysis to establish her identity before proceeding with the post-mortem examination. The second victim had suffered multiple blunt-force injuries to the head, chest and other parts of the body.

The team received six additional bodies this week, examining five on Monday while setting aside the remaining one because its identity had not been established.

Njoroge said six victims were identified by their relatives, while DNA testing was necessary to identify the dismembered victim. He also disclosed that one of the deceased was a Ugandan national.

With the medical examinations concluded, the pathologist said the team had handed over the remaining procedures to the police and other investigating authorities.

He indicated that families could proceed with burial arrangements since the medical team had established the identities and causes of death of the seven victims.

"I don't see any reason why they shouldn't be allowed to bury because the bodies have already been identified, and the medical team has already examined the bodies and established the cause of death," Njoroge said.

He added that any additional requirements before the bodies are released would be handled by investigators and communicated to the affected families.

The October 23 collapse triggered a major rescue operation in Eastleigh as emergency teams searched through the debris for people trapped beneath the rubble. The latest briefing provides families with clarity on the medical findings and the next steps towards laying their loved ones to rest.