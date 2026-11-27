Thousands of Nairobi learners may have received bursary support without proper scrutiny of their financial circumstances, as an audit exposes gaps in beneficiary selection, record-keeping and monitoring of county-funded education assistance across 85 wards.

The report by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu found that 4,919 learners received multiple bursary allocations from different wards between the financial years 2021/2022 and 2023/2024, with some beneficiaries collecting the funds several times within a single academic year.

The audit raised concerns over the county's ability to identify genuinely needy learners, noting that bursary awards were made without adequate assessment of applicants' vulnerability and financial needs.

In the financial year ending June 2022, 2,102 learners received bursaries twice, 86 were awarded the funds three times, 14 received four allocations and four were funded five times.

In the subsequent financial year, 1,196 learners received bursaries twice, while 55 were awarded three allocations, 11 received four and four others benefited from five separate awards.

The situation was even more pronounced in the financial year ending June 2024, when one learner received bursaries nine times, amounting to Sh45,000. Two other learners were awarded the funds seven times, while 1,344 received two allocations each.

A further 82 learners received bursaries three times during the year, 16 were awarded four times, and two others benefited from five allocations.

"Review of the list of beneficiaries for the financial years 2021/2022 to 2023/2024 revealed that 4,919 beneficiaries had multiple allocations from different wards within the county, "Gathungu said.

The audit also established that repeated awards resulted in excess payments in some institutions, with 40 beneficiaries in two sampled schools receiving funding from different bursary providers, leading to overpayments of school fees amounting to Sh179,086.

"Further, review of fee statements in two sampled schools for the 2023 and 2024 academic years revealed that forty bursary and scholarship beneficiaries received multiple allocations from various bursary providers, resulting in fee overpayments totalling Sh179,086," the report added.

The auditor blamed the irregular awards on weaknesses in the vetting process, including a lack of independence in the selection of beneficiaries and the influence of informal social networks in determining who received assistance.

The county also lacked a system capable of bringing together beneficiary records from different wards, while coordination between public institutions administering bursaries and scholarships remained inadequate.

The Executive Bursary and Scholarship Coordination Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the funds, was also found to have fallen short in ensuring proper administration of the programme.

The audit further noted that many bursary applications did not contain birth certificates or parents' identification documents. Scholarship applications were also incomplete, with some lacking details on outstanding school fees, guardian declarations and family circumstances.

Nairobi City County spent a cumulative Sh2.06 billion on bursaries and scholarships during the period under review, supporting 211,337 learners drawn from 85 wards.

The funds were allocated Sh332.5 million in the financial year ending June 2022, rising to Sh640 million in 2022/2023 and Sh765.3 million in 2023/2024. In 2024/2025, the allocation stood at Sh663.4 million.

However, the county did not release bursary and scholarship funds in the financial year ending June 2025 after the Controller of Budget suspended approvals for county governments' withdrawal requests for the funds.

The bursary application process begins with head teachers in public primary schools identifying and recommending bright but needy learners. Applicants are then required to submit forms alongside admission letters, fee structures, birth certificates, Kenya Certificate of Primary Education results, recommendations from head teachers and leaving certificates.

The applications are reviewed by an ad hoc committee before the executive committee verifies the submissions and prepares the final list of successful applicants and their respective schools.

Despite the established procedure, the auditor found that eight of the 13 ward bursary committees sampled had not carried out verification exercises, citing a lack of guidelines and inadequate facilitation.

The executive committee equally failed to verify beneficiaries or establish whether the learners had actually received the allocations, raising further concerns about monitoring and accountability.

"This was attributed to the absence of a standardised framework guiding monitoring, follow-up, and reporting on the programme's implementation at both levels," said Ms Gathungu.

The audit findings are consistent with concerns raised by the Senate Public Investments and Special Funds Committee, which previously flagged shortcomings in the management of bursary and scholarship funds across several county governments.

The Senate committee reported cases involving multiple allocations to beneficiaries, payments that had not been acknowledged and cheques that were never presented for payment before becoming stale.

"The counties cannot give a valid list of institutions where they gave bursaries or students who have benefited and there is no acknowledgment. In some of the counties, for example, Bungoma County, we had serious concerns and we have referred that matter to the EACC for further investigation," former committee chairperson Senator Godfrey said.