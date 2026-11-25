More than Sh4 trillion has flowed to Kenya’s 47 county governments since the launch of devolution, but the scale of funding has yet to translate into proportionate investment in development, with a significant share of the money consumed by salaries, administrative costs and other recurrent expenses.

Figures covering the 13 financial years between 2013/14 and 2025/26 show that counties received Sh4.5 trillion from the national government but spent only Sh1.28 trillion on development, representing about 28.5 per cent of the transfers.

The expenditure pattern raises questions about how counties have prioritised public resources, particularly as the law requires devolved governments to allocate at least 30 per cent of their budgets to development activities.

The actual share directed towards projects is even lower when revenue collected by counties independently is factored into the overall resources available to the administrations.

In the 2025/26 financial year, counties allocated Sh126.69 billion to development, equivalent to 25.5 per cent of their total expenditure, falling below the minimum threshold set by the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o also noted that counties failed to spend a substantial portion of the money they had set aside for development, pointing to challenges in implementing projects within the budget cycle.

"Further, the development expenditure of Sh126.69 billion represented 54.21 per cent of the approved development budget of Sh233.69 billion," she stated.

According to the report, 42 county governments failed to utilise at least 75 per cent of their approved development allocations, while only four surpassed that level of expenditure.

Nyakang'o urged county treasuries to closely track project spending and address delays that prevent funds from being utilised.

"County treasuries should monitor the monthly absorption of the development budget and take immediate corrective action through lawful supplementary budgets when bottlenecks occur," Nyakang'o added.

The latest figures reflect a pattern that has persisted since county governments were established, with development spending remaining relatively low despite the billions allocated to devolved administrations annually.

In 2013/14, the first year of devolution, counties spent Sh36.6 billion on development, accounting for 21.6 per cent of their total expenditure. More than a decade later, the proportion had risen to 25.5 per cent, still below the legal minimum.

The persistent shortfall has largely been linked to the growing cost of running county administrations, with employee compensation taking up a considerable portion of county revenues and limiting funds available for infrastructure and other public projects.

During the last financial year, counties spent Sh236 billion on employee compensation, representing 39.5 per cent of their revenues, above the 35 per cent ceiling prescribed under the PFM framework.

"The high wage bill constrains resources available for development and service delivery, given that compensation of employees is a recurrent expenditure and should be prioritised before discretionary development spending," the COB observed.

The pressure was particularly evident in Homa Bay, where employee compensation accounted for 56.21 per cent of revenue, followed by Nyeri at 52.14 per cent and Taita-Taveta at 49.23 per cent.

To curb the rising expenditure, Nyakang'o called on counties to review their payrolls, restrict unnecessary recruitment, streamline staffing and ensure employee records are maintained through approved human resource information systems.

Audit raises questions over county payrolls

The financial management concerns have also been compounded by audit findings pointing to employees who could not be physically verified, raising the possibility of irregular payments and losses to public funds.

In a report released in January, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu said she was unable to trace more than a quarter of employees sampled in 26 county governments during a payroll verification exercise.

The audit involved 2,354 employees selected from county payroll records, but 596 workers could not be traced, despite having received Sh978 million over a three-year period

In Machakos County, the Auditor-General reported that 23 out of 44 employees requested to appear for physical verification failed to attend, despite repeated efforts to reach them.

"The special audit requested 44 employees from the county executive to present themselves for physical verification. However, 23 employees did not come for the exercise, despite multiple attempts to reach out to them," Nancy Gathungu said in her report on Machakos.

The findings have renewed concerns over payroll oversight and accountability in county governments, with questions over whether money spent on unverified employees could otherwise have been channelled towards services and development programmes.