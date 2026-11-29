Iran reportedly used Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service to coordinate military operations against US forces in the Middle East during the early days of the war in March 2026, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The newspaper, in an investigation published on Saturday, November 28, cited four people familiar with the operations who said Iranian forces exploited the satellite internet network to support military activities against American forces.

According to the report, Iran used Starlink to maintain communication between its military units and oversee the operations of one-way attack drones, particularly after US and Israeli strikes targeted the country's conventional communication infrastructure.

The revelations emerged from a classified US military assessment reportedly prepared by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and shared with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during the summer.

One person familiar with the assessment told The Washington Post that the document briefly described how Iran had used the technology for command-and-control communications and to supervise drone operations.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, provides internet connectivity through a network of thousands of low-Earth-orbit satellites.

Unlike conventional internet infrastructure that relies heavily on ground-based cables and communication towers, the system allows users to access the internet through satellite terminals, making it useful in areas where communication networks have been damaged or restricted.

Its ability to provide connectivity in difficult environments has made it relevant in modern warfare, where reliable communication is essential for coordinating military movements, sharing intelligence and directing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Starlink use raises questions over Kuwait drone attack

The report also comes against the backdrop of an Iranian drone strike on a US military facility at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait on March 1, 2026, which killed six American service members.

However, The Washington Post clarified that its investigation did not establish whether Starlink was used in that particular attack. The Pentagon has also not publicly released the findings of its investigation into the incident.

The timing of the reported Iranian use of Starlink raised concerns within SpaceX, with the company's chief executive, Elon Musk, reportedly angered after learning that the network had been exploited for military operations.

According to people familiar with internal company discussions, Musk became aware of the alleged Iranian use during the first week of March, shortly after the United States and Israel began their military campaign against Iran.

The report further revealed that Musk was simultaneously concerned about the US military's use of another SpaceX service, Starshield, for drone operations.

Starshield is SpaceX's military-focused satellite communications service, developed to support government and defense operations. The US military was reportedly using the system to operate one-way attack drones under a subscription intended for ground-based operations rather than the more expensive aerial package.

Following the discoveries, SpaceX has introduced additional measures to prevent unauthorized users from accessing its satellite internet services.

The company tightened verification requirements for authorised resellers, requiring them to establish the identities of customers purchasing and activating Starlink terminals.

It also suspended its Indirect Reselling Program, which had allowed authorized distributors to sell terminals and services through secondary resellers.

Starlink is not officially licensed to operate in Iran, although Musk has previously indicated that the service was available in the country.

Pentagon disputes knowledge of classified assessment

Despite the revelations, the Pentagon said it was unaware of the reported classified assessment concerning Iran's use of Starlink.

Pentagon spokeswoman Kingsley Wilson told The Washington Post that the department was not aware of a Central Command report on the subject submitted to the Defense Secretary's office.

She declined to comment on whether Iran had generally used Starlink in its military operations or whether the technology was involved in the March 1 attack in Kuwait.