Trump says Iran war may stretch beyond November midterms
The President made the remarks while travelling to Texas for the Republican Party's first-ever midterm election convention, with control of Congress at stake in the November 3 polls.
The President made the remarks while travelling to Texas for the Republican Party's first-ever midterm election convention, with control of Congress at stake in the November 3 polls.
In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday evening, President Trump accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of failing to take advantage of opportunities to reach a deal with his administration.
The US and Oman have been negotiating separately with Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that is vital to the global economy. It has been largely closed for nearly six months during the US-Iran war.
His warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened overwhelming military retaliation if Iran attempted to assassinate him, further escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.
The three-day tribute begins on Saturday, July 4, after Khamenei's body was transferred to Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, where it will lie in state as millions pay their respects. The mourning ceremonies are expected to conclude with his burial on Monday, July 6
Iran had earlier said it was shutting the strategic waterway and accused the US and Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement amid rising tensions linked to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the AU boss said the agreement demonstrates the value of diplomacy in resolving long-running conflicts.
The pact commits Iran to never acquiring a nuclear weapon, outlines plans for a $300 billion reconstruction and economic development framework, and provides a pathway for lifting US sanctions and releasing frozen Iranian assets.
The delay is meant to allow further negotiations aimed at resolving Middle East hostilities, signaling a possible diplomatic breakthrough amid rising tensions between the two countries.
The discussions, brokered by Oman, have not produced a final deal, yet both sides agreed to continue talks in their capitals before technical meetings resume next week in Vienna.