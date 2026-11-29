President William Ruto has hit back at critics questioning the importance of his administration’s plan to construct 600 modern markets across the country, arguing that national issues must address the everyday needs of ordinary citizens.

Ruto said markets were not minor development projects but essential facilities for millions of traders who do business in difficult conditions, often exposed to the sun, rain, and dust, without access to basic amenities.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service at Malava Boys High School in Kakamega County on Sunday, the President dismissed suggestions that the focus on markets was misplaced, saying his administration had identified the challenges facing ordinary traders and was working to address them.

“There are people who say we cannot reduce issues of a nation to ordinary markets; I want to tell those people. I don't know which world you live in,” Ruto said.

“National issues are about people issues. There is nothing called a national issue. National issues are about ordinary people and ordinary issues.”

President William Ruto addressing congregants during an interdenominational church service at Malava Boys High School in Kakamega County on November 29,2026 — Screengrab

He said millions of Kenyans were conducting business “in the sun, in the rain, in dust, where there is no sanitation, where there is no electricity, where there is no water”, arguing that providing them with decent trading spaces was a national priority.

“That is why we are building 600 markets around Kenya to make sure our traders trade in decent places, and in those markets, we have storage, we have cold rooms, so that we can save on post-harvest losses, and there is a whole ecosystem, including huduma centers, ICT hubs, banking halls, social halls, in those markets,” he said.

Ruto challenged his political competitors to present alternative development plans rather than dismissing the market program.

“And that is why I keep telling our competitors: please look for a plan, think through,” he said.

The President said the program was part of a broader development agenda to improve the livelihoods of ordinary citizens, insisting his administration had deliberately prioritized issues affecting small-scale traders.

In Kakamega, he said the government was constructing 24 markets, including a modern facility in Malava town valued at Sh140 million.

His remarks come amid criticism from Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna, who has accused Ruto of turning the 2027 presidential contest into a debate over market construction instead of addressing governance, constitutionalism and accountability.

Sifuna also questioned the national government's role in market projects, arguing that markets are a devolved function and accusing the President of taking credit for developments funded by county governments.

“This is what the presidential campaign is coming down to: designing a market. William Ruto wants to argue about markets, and it's not even his job,” Sifuna said while addressing Kenyans in Dallas, United States, on Saturday.

“William Ruto, I refuse your invitation to discuss markets. Kenyans aspire for higher,” he added.