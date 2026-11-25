Fourteen years after Kenya embarked on devolution, a handful of counties have accumulated a disproportionately large share of the billions transferred from the National Treasury, with 10 devolved units set to account for nearly a third of the Sh5 trillion allocated to counties by June 2027.

The allocations, which total Sh1.6 trillion for the 10 counties, reflect how successive revenue-sharing formulas have shaped the distribution of public resources, with Nairobi leading the pack at Sh240 billion, followed by Turkana, Kakamega and Nakuru.

The figures show that while funding has been spread across all 47 counties, some devolved governments have consistently received larger amounts, giving them access to substantially more resources to finance services, infrastructure and administrative costs.

Nairobi has received Sh240 billion since devolution began, making it the biggest recipient of funds from the National Treasury. Turkana follows with Sh167.4 billion, while Nakuru has accumulated Sh165.7 billion and Kakamega Sh164 billion.

Kilifi has received Sh157.3 billion, closely followed by Kiambu at Sh157 billion. Mandera has been allocated Sh150.5 billion, Bungoma Sh140 billion, Kitui Sh135.4 billion and Wajir Sh129 billion.

The three counties in Northern Kenya — Turkana, Mandera and Wajir — have collectively received Sh447 billion, equivalent to about nine per cent of the cumulative allocations to counties.

Their combined funding is nearly double Nairobi's allocation, even though the three counties had an estimated population of 2.99 million in 2025, compared with Nairobi's 4.9 million residents, according to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics estimates.

The figures also place Western Kenya among the regions with a substantial share of devolved resources, with Kakamega and Bungoma featuring in the top 10. The two counties had a combined population of about 3.9 million last year.

Nakuru represents the Rift Valley region, Kilifi the Coast, Kiambu Central and Kitui Eastern, leaving Northern and Western Kenya as the only regions with two counties each among the 10 biggest recipients.

Parliament has allocated Sh5.016 trillion to counties over the 14-year period, with about 60 per cent of the total funding coming in the past seven years.

"Total disbursements to county governments over the last six years (FY 2020/21 through FY 2025/26) amount to Sh2.5 trillion, comprising equitable share of revenue and additional (conditional and unconditional) allocations" the National Treasury said in its latest public statement on the status of disbursements to the counties.

In the 2026/27 financial year, counties have been allocated about Sh503 billion, comprising Sh428 billion in equitable share and Sh75.7 billion in conditional and unconditional allocations.

These transfers form the bulk of county financing, although devolved governments also supplement their budgets through revenue collected within their jurisdictions.

The 10 counties with the largest allocations are expected to account for 32 per cent of the cumulative funding by June 2027. Their combined population is estimated at 20 million, representing more than 37 per cent of Kenya's population.

The distribution of resources has been guided by revenue-sharing formulas developed by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA), which have evolved over the years to incorporate various considerations, including population, poverty, equal share and other measures.

In the first formula, covering the 2013/14 to 2016/17 financial years, population accounted for 45 per cent of the allocation criteria, while 25 per cent was set aside as the basic equal share to support the establishment and running of county governments.

During the four-year period, counties received Sh966.5 billion. Nairobi took Sh48 billion, Turkana Sh39 billion and Mandera Sh33 billion.

Lamu received the least at Sh7.6 billion, followed by Isiolo with Sh11.4 billion, Tharaka-Nithi with Sh11.67 billion and Elgeyo-Marakwet with Sh12.2 billion.

The second formula, which covered the 2017/18 to 2019/20 financial years, retained population at 45 per cent, while the basic equal share accounted for 26 per cent and poverty levels 18 per cent.

Treasury disbursed Sh932.5 billion under the formula, with Nairobi receiving Sh47.1 billion, Turkana Sh31.4 billion and Kilifi Sh31.2 billion.

Lamu again received the least, with Sh8.6 billion, while Tharaka-Nithi and Elgeyo-Marakwet each received Sh11.25 billion.

The fourth revenue-sharing formula, which took effect in July last year and runs until June 2030, places 45 per cent weight on population, 22 per cent on the basic equal share, 14 per cent on poverty levels and 13 per cent on income distance.