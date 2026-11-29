Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna has accused President William Ruto of reducing the 2027 presidential contest to a competition over market construction, arguing that Kenyans deserve a national debate centered on constitutionalism, accountability, democracy and respect for devolution.

Sifuna said the President had shifted attention from governance issues to the number of markets political parties intended to construct, despite markets being a devolved function constitutionally assigned to county governments.

Speaking during an engagement with Kenyans in Dallas, United States, Sifuna criticized Ruto for taking credit for projects undertaken by county administrations, citing the controversy surrounding the Masinde Muliro Market in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

He accused the Head of State of interfering with Governor George Natembeya's responsibilities by insisting on commissioning the facility, which he said was built with county resources.

"This is what the presidential campaign is coming down to: designing a market. William Ruto wants to argue about markets, and it's not even his job," Sifuna said.

He further criticized the President for placing his name on publicly funded projects, arguing that development initiatives should be recognized as achievements of taxpayers rather than individual political leaders.

Sifuna also accused Ruto of using public events to distribute Sh5,000 to traders, describing the practice as open bribery and an attempt to influence voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

"People are facing difficulty. You cannot tell a Kenyan, 'I will not give you Sh5,000.' But it is open bribery because we are in an election season. It is open bribery. It is inducement to vote in a certain way," he said.

He maintained that the next election should focus on what he described as Kenya's governance and institutional failures, insisting that respect for human rights, the rule of law, social justice and accountability should take precedence over development promises.

"William Ruto, I refuse your invitation to discuss markets. Kenyans aspire for higher," he added.

On opposition unity, Sifuna expressed optimism that ongoing negotiations among opposition leaders would produce a joint presidential candidate to challenge Ruto.

He said discussions with leaders including Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka had established common ground on the need to address corruption, waste of public resources and failures in governance.

"I am very, very hopeful that we are going to have a joint presidential candidate who is going to send President William Ruto home," he said.

His remarks come amid a standoff between Ruto and Natembeya over the Masinde Muliro Market in Kitale, which the President officially opened on October 16, 2026.

The dispute centers on the project's funding and allocation of trading stalls, with competing arrangements by the national and county governments leaving traders caught in the middle.

The disagreement had also drawn security agencies into the dispute, with police officers deployed at the facility as county-allotted traders sought access to their stalls.