Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna has challenged Kenyans living in the United States to help shape a new political direction for Kenya, promising a government that rewards professional expertise, safeguards citizens and creates room for skilled people to contribute to national development.

Addressing Kenyans during his diaspora tour in Maryland, the Nairobi Senator said the country stood to benefit from the knowledge, technology, financial resources and professional experience of citizens living abroad if their skills were properly recognised and put to use.

Sifuna argued that Kenya had many talented professionals across the world who were willing to support national development but needed confidence that their contributions would be valued in a system driven by merit rather than political connections or personal relationships.

He said his meetings with Kenyans in the US had already connected him with individuals willing to support his political ambitions through technology and financial contributions.

The senator gave the example of a young professional who had offered to provide a system capable of protecting votes from being lost during elections, as well as another Kenyan in New Jersey who had pledged to help raise Sh100 million.

"If I had not come to the US, I would not have met this young man who is guaranteeing me that he can give me a system that ensures not a single vote will be lost. If I didn't come here, I would not have met that gentleman in New Jersey who assured me that he can raise 100 million shillings," he said.

He maintained that such engagements demonstrated the value of tapping into the abilities and resources of Kenyans living outside the country, particularly in addressing challenges affecting governance, public services and the management of elections.

Sifuna further said many professionals in the diaspora were interested in returning home or contributing their skills to Kenya but wanted guarantees that they would have a fair chance to serve without being sidelined by political interests.

He said the question of meritocracy remained central to conversations with Kenyans abroad, with many seeking assurance that their qualifications and experience would count when opportunities arose.

"People want to know, Sifuna, this country that you're talking about, will there be meritocracy? Do I have a chance of contributing? I want to contribute," he said.

To illustrate the value of diaspora expertise, Sifuna recounted how his political campaign website had faced hacking attempts, forcing his team to seek assistance to restore and secure it.

He said a Kenyan cybersecurity expert based in London stepped in after noticing the difficulties his team was experiencing. The professional, who works in security for one of the world's largest banks, helped resolve the problem and restore the website.

Sifuna said the intervention demonstrated that Kenya had highly skilled people across different sectors who could help solve local challenges if given the opportunity.

"I swear to God, when we return that website up, it has never gone down again. Expertise exists," Sifuna said.

Beyond the need to utilise professional skills, the senator called for a government that takes greater responsibility for the welfare of Kenyans living abroad, particularly those who encounter legal difficulties in their host countries.

He expressed concern that some Kenyans facing problems outside the country felt abandoned by their government, despite the need for consular support and assistance when they found themselves in difficult situations.

"Some of our best brains, you know for a fact, your country is not coming for you if you fall in problems in this country," he said.

Sifuna said his vision was to establish an administration that treats citizens with dignity and remains ready to defend and support them regardless of where they live.

He said he wanted to build a government that "respects its people, that stands up for its people, that protects its own people, that shows up to you, that gives you support".

The senator also appealed to Kenyans in the United States to take an active role in the country's political affairs by supporting the Linda Mwananchi Movement and registering as voters.

He urged them not to abandon their connection with Kenya, even if they had established permanent lives in the US, saying the country should remain a place they could depend on and return to whenever necessary.

"Please make sure that Nyumbani, at least we have a country. At the very worst, you have a place that you can come back home to," he said.