Guangzhou Consulate opens as Kenya steps up China engagement
The Consulate General will oversee Kenya’s interests in Guangdong, Fujian and Hainan provinces, as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The Consulate General will oversee Kenya’s interests in Guangdong, Fujian and Hainan provinces, as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has directed Kenyan envoys to prioritise diaspora welfare and economic contributions, calling overseas citizens a strategic asset for growth and global influence.
The move reflects growing efforts to strengthen diaspora participation and improve coordination between stakeholders in the electoral process.
State Department for Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu, outlined mounting concerns stemming from renewed hostilities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel, as well as growing cases of Kenyans in distress in Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation.
The development follows the signing of a Letter of Intent between the Government of Kenya and Athari Global, a diaspora-owned firm based in Canada, to advance the Muuguzi Majuu Programme.
Kenya has repatriated 119 nationals rescued from online scam compounds in Myanmar, with 198 still awaiting return, as authorities coordinate cross-border evacuations and warn against illegal overseas job offers.