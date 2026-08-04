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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenyan diaspora

Kindiki calls for diaspora empowerment
News

Kindiki calls for diaspora empowerment

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has directed Kenyan envoys to prioritise diaspora welfare and economic contributions, calling overseas citizens a strategic asset for growth and global influence.

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