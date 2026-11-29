Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has defended the ability of young people to take up senior political and public leadership positions, recalling the challenges he faced when he was appointed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General at the age of 35.

Sifuna said his appointment attracted doubts because of his age and background, with some questioning whether a young person could successfully manage the responsibilities of a major political party.

“The late Raila Odinga gave me an opportunity when I was a young person. When I was appointed SG of ODM, I was 35 years old. There was always doubt about whether young people could be able to do some of these things. The pressure that was on me to deliver in my role as Secretary General was immense because, unfortunately, when you are a young person and you're given an opportunity and you spoil it, you don't spoil it just for yourself but the entire young generation of leaders,” he said

Speaking during a Kenyan diaspora engagement in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, November 28, 2026, the senator said young leaders often face pressure to prove themselves, noting that their performance can influence how an entire generation is perceived.

He explained that when he took over as ODM Secretary General, he faced what he described as double jeopardy because he was both young and a member of the Luhya community.

Sifuna recalled that the position had previously carried a particular reputation, with some people questioning whether he would maintain the independence and responsibility expected of the office.

He also cited comments by former President Uhuru Kenyatta about giving young people leadership opportunities, saying such attitudes contributed to the pressure facing younger leaders.

The senator said he made a personal commitment to become one of the best-performing secretaries general in a political party in Kenya, adding that he intended to show that young people could successfully occupy influential positions.

He also cited former United States President Barack Obama as an example to encourage young people not to let limited experience in elective politics discourage them from seeking higher office.

Sifuna compared his four years in the Kenyan Senate to Obama's time in the US Senate, joking that he had spent longer in the chamber than the former American president.

"If you think about it, I've spent more time in the Senate than Obama. Because I think he did, like, two years, and now I have done four. So mtu asikutishe bana," he said, urging young Kenyans not to be intimidated by established politicians.

Obama served in the US Senate from January 2005 until November 2008, nearly four years, before resigning after winning the 2008 presidential election.

Sifuna also credited the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with giving him an opportunity to serve in senior party leadership at a relatively young age.

He said Raila's decision to appoint him ODM Secretary General demonstrated the importance of established political leaders creating opportunities for younger generations to participate in decision-making and governance.

The Nairobi senator said young people needed a political environment that let them contest elective positions without being judged solely on their age or years of experience.

He added that his performance in leadership was particularly important because failure by young people entrusted with senior positions could reinforce negative perceptions about the ability of an entire generation to govern.

Sifuna said he wanted to leave a record that would make Kenyans more confident in younger leaders, and he hoped that by the time he completed his second term, the country would be comfortable electing even a 24-year-old president.