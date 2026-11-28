Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has responded to criticism over his remarks about opposition unity, accusing individuals of deliberately twisting his statements to create the impression that he is responsible for divisions among opposition leaders.

Speaking during the Linda Mwananchi diaspora event in Dallas, United States, on Saturday, November 28, 2026, Sifuna said some people were taking his comments out of context and presenting them in a manner that could cause disagreements within the opposition.

The senator said he shared conversations and details of his engagements with other political leaders to keep the public informed about what was happening within the opposition, rather than create friction among its members.

Sifuna questioned why he should be criticized for openly admitting that he had previously held negative views about former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, arguing that acknowledging past disagreements was part of building genuine political relationships.

"Am I wrong to tell you that I have told Gachagua exactly what I used to think about him in the past? Is there something wrong with that? That is how relationships are built," he said.

He maintained that political leaders should be willing to confront one another honestly about their past differences instead of pretending that disagreements never existed.

The Nairobi senator said he would rather have people disagree with him over his honest opinions than maintain relationships built on pretense.

"My position has always been that it is better for you to hate me than for us to continue loving each other through lies," Sifuna said.

He explained that political relationships did not require leaders to agree on everything or hide past disagreements. Instead, he said they should be able to sit together, openly discuss their differences, and find common ground where their interests align.

Sifuna cited his relationship with former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as another example of how opposition leaders should handle disagreements.

According to the senator, he had previously confronted Matiang’i over issues he had with him, both in private conversations and in public, arguing that addressing such matters openly helped prevent resentment and misunderstandings.

"Fred Matiang’i, I have told him in private and in front of people all the issues that I have had with him. That is how you approach these things so that there are no ill feelings or people thinking you are just flattering them," he said.

He also acknowledged that he had previously disagreed with other opposition figures, including Sifuna's fellow political leaders. Still, he maintained that the country's political situation required them to work together despite their differences.

Addressing the broader question of opposition unity, the senator said leaders should be prepared to put aside personal disagreements and work towards their shared objective of changing the country's political direction.

He further argued that honest conversations among leaders were necessary to build trust and ensure that cooperation was not based on pretense or political convenience.

Sifuna's remarks come amid ongoing efforts by opposition leaders to consolidate their ranks and present a united political front ahead of the 2027 General Election.