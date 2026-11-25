Kenya’s Human Trafficking Cases
Kenya recorded seven human trafficking cases in February 2026, the highest monthly figure during the review period, according to the State of the National Security Report tabled in Parliament in November.
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Kenya recorded seven human trafficking cases in February 2026, the highest monthly figure during the review period, according to the State of the National Security Report tabled in Parliament in November.
Four cases were reported in September 2025, five in October, three in November and two in December.
Here is a month-by-month breakdown of the cases recorded.
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