Kenya recorded 97,946 criminal incidents in the 12 months ending August 31, 2026, according to the State of the National Security Report tabled in Parliament in November.

Offences against persons accounted for the largest share, with 23,564 cases, while other Penal Code offences registered 17,745 incidents. Stealing ranked third, with 16,161 cases reported during the period.

Here is a breakdown of the offences recorded:

Kenya's Crime Breakdown — RG