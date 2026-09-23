Embu man sentenced to 25 years for wife’s murder after plea bargain
According to the prosecution, the couple had experienced marital differences for about a week following a family dispute involving their daughter and her husband.
According to the prosecution, the couple had experienced marital differences for about a week following a family dispute involving their daughter and her husband.
The charges arose from an incident on April 23,2025 in the Dabel area of Moyale Sub-County, where the two men, acting jointly with others and armed with dangerous weapons, including guns, robbed four people.
Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (SADPP) Gikui Gichuhi said the request was informed by the circumstances surrounding the offence and the level of responsibility of each of the three men convicted in the case.
Kenyan law treats attempts to facilitate an escape from lawful custody as a serious offence. Section 124 of the Penal Code states that a person who aids a prisoner to escape or attempts to escape, or conveys anything into a prison with the intention of facilitating an escape, commits a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison
According to the ODPP, the court heard that Nyabuti used a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate showing a mean grade of C- to secure employment at the state-owned power company.
KNCHR chairperson Claris Ogangah made the appeal on Thursday, September 10, 2026, during World Suicide Prevention Day, saying the country must move towards helping people facing mental health distress instead of subjecting them to punishment.
The suspects — politician Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her daughter Angela Mulwa, her son Chris Mulwa and Police Constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi — appeared before Justice Kanyi Kimondo at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday.
In her ruling, Magistrate Nyangena held that the earlier High Court order securing Kaguchia’s release did not prevent the magistrate’s court from proceeding with the case since he was now before it to answer formal criminal charges.
Kaguchia was charged with offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace, an offence under Section 94(1) of the Penal Code, after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved the charge against him.
Justice Dr. Nabil Mokaya Orina allowed Patrick Analo Akivaga, David Kibui Kigathi and another applicant to challenge the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ decision to press criminal charges against them.
Contributing to the debate on the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sponsored by Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch, lawmakers said criminalising attempted suicide is outdated, unconstitutional and undermines efforts to address the country's growing mental health crisis.
Senior Principal Magistrate Eric Malesi convicted Abdiaziz Ali Ahmed, alias “Odi,” and Abdiwahab Mohamed Hassan, alias “Steam Boy,” after ruling that the prosecution had proved the case against them beyond reasonable doubt.
The court heard that the fatal incident occurred on the evening of September 4, 2022, in Tarasaa Township, when the accused allegedly confronted the victim, Hassan Rona, at his house
The court heard that the two assaulted Asha while accusing her of being responsible for the alleged disappearance. Their actions attracted a crowd, which joined in the attack before members of the public eventually rescued the woman
The case exposed what investigators described as a coordinated international network that moved fake mineral consignments through Kenyan ports.
The court heard that the accused “deliberately armed himself with a knife obtained from a nearby mutura vendor, pursued the deceased, who was unarmed and fleeing, and stabbed him once on the upper left side of the back,” leading to fatal injuries
The suspect’s background has also drawn public attention. The DCI stated that Waiguru was once an ordained Roman Catholic priest before later leaving the church and joining the Catholic Charismatic Church, where clergy are allowed to marry.
Malindi Principal Magistrate Joy Wesonga said the prosecution had provided sufficient grounds for the extension.