The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is seeking to raise Sh30 billion from investors through a reopened 15-year Treasury bond to support the government's budget.

In a prospectus issued on November 26, 2026, the Central Bank invited investors to submit bids for the fixed-coupon bond, identified as FXD1/2020/015, which carries an annual coupon rate of 12.756%.

The bond has approximately 8.2 years remaining to maturity and is scheduled to mature on February 5, 2035.

The offer opened on November 26 and will close on December 9, 2026, with the auction scheduled for the same day. Successful bidders will be required to settle their payments on December 14.

According to the prospectus, the funds raised will be used for "Budgetary Support", making the bond part of the government's domestic borrowing program.

The CBK said it will conduct the issuance through a multi-price bid auction, with participation open to investors with active DhowCSD accounts.

Individual investors and institutions can submit non-competitive bids ranging from a minimum of Sh50,000 to a maximum of Sh50 million.

Competitive bids, on the other hand, require a minimum investment of Sh2 million per Central Securities Depository (CSD) account per tenor.

The Central Bank noted that it reserves the right to allocate the bonds either fully or on a pro-rata basis, depending on the applications received.

"The Central Bank reserves the right to accept applications in full or part thereof or reject them in total without giving any reason," the prospectus states.

Successful investors will need to obtain their payment keys and amounts payable through the CBK DhowCSD Investor Portal or the application under the transactions tab on December 11.

The bond carries a 10% withholding tax rate, and interest payments will be made twice a year according to the schedule provided in the prospectus.

The first coupon payment is scheduled for February 15, 2027, followed by subsequent payments in August and February until the final payment on February 5, 2035.

The CBK has also indicated that the securities will be listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, allowing investors to trade them in the secondary market.

Secondary trading in multiples of Sh50,000 will commence on December 14, 2026.

The securities will also qualify towards statutory liquidity ratio requirements for commercial banks and non-bank financial institutions under the Banking Act.

Investors will further be allowed to pledge their government securities as collateral when seeking loans from regulated financial institutions.

The Central Bank said it would only rediscount the bonds as a last resort, at three percentage points above the prevailing market yield or coupon rate, whichever is higher.

The offer provides investors with an opportunity to participate in government securities through the reopened bond while providing the Treasury with additional resources to support the national budget.