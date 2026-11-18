The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has backed proposed changes to the Public Finance Management Act that would require county governments to obtain National Treasury approval before opening or closing bank accounts.

Appearing before the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget, Governor Kamau Thugge said consolidating county funds into a Treasury Single Account at the Central Bank would improve financial oversight, reduce the number of commercial bank accounts and lower government borrowing costs.

"We fully support this proposed amendment," Governor Thugge told the committee, noting his prior involvement in drafting the original PFM Act and its regulations.

"By ensuring county deposits are held at the Central Bank rather than across multiple commercial banks, the National Treasury gains better visibility and avoids incurring unnecessary interest payments when idle resources are already available," he added.

Governor Thugge also recommended limiting county commercial banking operations to a single imprest account, while maintaining primary operational and project accounts at the CBK.

However, senators raised concerns over the constitutional and administrative implications of the proposals, questioning whether National Treasury approval of county bank accounts would undermine the independence of the two levels of government or create delays in service delivery.

"Management of public funds is a critical role of any government," Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale noted.

"If the national government will now be involved in authorizing bank accounts at the county level, does it not affect the constitutional provision that the two governments are independent?," he posed.

Committee Vice Chairperson Tabitha Mutinda also questioned whether the additional approval process would slow down access to funds, particularly for municipalities, water companies and public hospitals managing Facility Improvement Funds.

In response, Governor Thugge said the approval process would not create continuous bureaucracy, explaining that authorization would generally be a one-off exercise, with day-to-day account operations remaining under county treasuries.

He added that counties could consolidate existing commercial accounts into one approved imprest account without seeking fresh authorization, but would require National Treasury approval to open additional accounts in future.

On concerns about the absence of physical CBK branches in some regions, including Wajir, Central Bank officials said 99 percent of transactions with counties are now conducted digitally, allowing all 47 counties to manage accounts and payments remotely.

Committee Chairperson Ali Roba called on the Central Bank to explore technology-driven solutions to strengthen accountability and efficiency in county financial management, as the committee prepares to hear the National Treasury's position on the proposed amendments.