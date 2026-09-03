List of Nominees for Hero Status
The list features prominent names from politics, education, sports, arts, liberation, peacebuilding and other fields.
The list features prominent names from politics, education, sports, arts, liberation, peacebuilding and other fields.
The nominations form part of a process established under the Kenya Heroes Act No. 5 of 2014, which assigns the National Heroes Council the role of identifying, selecting and facilitating the recognition of people who have made notable contributions to the country.
Thugge noted that Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves remain at a comfortable level for now, but the government is seeking extra support to reinforce buffers in case global fuel disruptions persist for longer than expected.
The central bank noted that it has received more than 800 applications since March 2022, reflecting strong interest in Kenya’s digital lending space.
Presenting the November 2025 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) update on Wednesday, Thugge said improved global conditions and recent policy moves at home were helping steady the economic outlook.
The decision marks the eighth consecutive rate cut by the CBK as it seeks to stimulate lending to the private sector and support economic growth amid stable inflation and a resilient economy.
The shilling has weakened against the Euro, now trading at Sh141, and the British Pound at Sh171, raising questions about what’s truly behind the dollar pairing.
The High Court directed the CBK governor to show cause on June 3, after AfrAsia Bank Ltd, the Mauritian lender, demanded payment of its money.
CBK Governor Kamau Thugge revealed that inspections of commercial banks began in February, with 13 banks already reviewed.