The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has raised Sh85.5 billion through reopened 15-year and 30-year Treasury bond issues, exceeding its initial target of Sh50 billion by KSh35.5 billion.

The results, released on November 18, 2026, show that the government received bids worth Sh85.55 billion against the Sh50 billion offered through the two bond issues.

The auction covered the reopened FXD1/2019/015 and SDB1/2011/030 Treasury bonds, which were issued to investors seeking long-term government securities.

According to the CBK auction results, the two bonds attracted combined bids amounting to approximately 171.1% of the amount initially offered, reflecting demand exceeding the government's borrowing target.

The central bank accepted Sh52.19 billion in bids, representing the amount allocated to investors through the auction.

The auction performance comes as the government continues to rely on domestic borrowing through Treasury bills and bonds to finance its budgetary obligations and manage existing debt repayments.

The reopened FXD1/2019/015 bond, initially issued in 2019, has a maturity period of 15 years, with approximately 7.2 years remaining before maturity.

The security, identified by ISIN KE5000009430, is scheduled to mature on January 9, 2034, and carries a coupon rate of 12.857%.

The bond attracted bids worth Sh62.43 billion against the amount offered, with the CBK accepting Sh38.66 billion.

Of the accepted amount, Sh22.49 billion came from competitive bids, while Sh16.16 billion was from non-competitive bids.

Its bid-to-cover ratio stood at 1.67, indicating that investors submitted bids equivalent to 1.67 times the amount offered.

The market-weighted average rate was 12.7179 per cent, while the weighted average rate of accepted bids stood at 12.6193 per cent.

The average price per Sh100 of the bond was Sh105.5072.

The second security, SDB1/2011/030, is a 30-year Treasury bond with approximately 14.2 years remaining before maturity.

The bond, identified by ISIN KE2000002135, is scheduled to mature on January 21, 2041, and carries a coupon rate of 12 per cent.

It attracted bids worth Sh23.12 billion, of which the CBK accepted Sh13.53 billion.

Competitive bids accounted for Sh8.21 billion of the accepted amount, while non-competitive bids contributed Sh5.32 billion.

Its bid-to-cover ratio stood at 1.71, slightly higher than the 1.67 recorded by the 15-year bond.

The market-weighted average rate was 13.6868%, while the weighted average rate of accepted bids was 13.5931%.

The average price per Sh100 of the bond stood at Sh93.5016.

The central bank also announced that it would offer additional Treasury bond issues in December as the government continues its domestic borrowing programme.

However, the CBK said specific details of the forthcoming securities, including their tenors, amounts, coupon rates and issue terms, would be communicated through prospectuses before the respective issuance dates.

"The specific features of the Bond(s), that is, the Tenor, Amounts, Coupon rates and issue terms will be provided in the prospectus before the issue date," the central bank stated in its announcement.

The December issuance programme is expected to provide investors with further opportunities to purchase government securities while allowing the government to raise funds from the domestic debt market.

Treasury bonds are government debt instruments through which investors lend money to the government in exchange for periodic interest payments and repayment of the principal at maturity.

The securities are generally used to finance government expenditure, refinance maturing debt and support public financial management.

The latest auction results highlight continued investor participation in Kenya's domestic debt market, with the government receiving bids substantially above the Sh50 billion initially offered.