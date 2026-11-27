Kenya’s manufacturers are pushing for tougher enforcement against organised illicit trade, warning that businesses operating outside the law are increasingly gaining ground at the expense of local factories, jobs and government revenue.

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) says the fight against illegal goods must focus on dismantling the networks responsible for importing, financing, transporting and distributing counterfeit, smuggled, substandard and untaxed products, rather than relying on occasional raids and arrests.

The association argues that traders dealing in illegal goods are exploiting gaps in taxation, customs controls and regulatory enforcement to flood the market with products that are cheaper because they do not meet the obligations imposed on legitimate businesses.

KAM chief executive Tobias Alando said the growing trade was threatening the country's economic interests and undermining the ability of compliant manufacturers to compete, sustain production and invest in expansion.

“Illicit trade presents a significant and multidimensional challenge to Kenya’s economy, business environment and wider national interests,” Alando said.

The latest Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) 2025 Firm Level Survey Report identifies automotive spare parts as the sector most affected by illicit trade, with a prevalence of 21 per cent. Alcoholic beverages follow at 19 per cent, while pharmaceuticals and medical equipment account for 17 per cent, with energy, electronics and electrical products at 14 per cent.

Manufacturers say the growing presence of illegal products in these sectors is allowing rogue businesses to undercut firms that pay taxes, adhere to quality requirements and meet regulatory obligations.

Alando said legitimate businesses were losing customers and market share as illegal operators took advantage of the cost difference created by avoiding taxes and compliance expenses.

Local manufacturers must pay for raw materials, electricity, labour, taxes, levies and regulatory requirements, costs that have made it increasingly difficult to compete with traders whose businesses operate outside the law.

The association warns that the consequences are extending to production floors, where shrinking sales could force companies to reduce output, operate below their installed capacity or halt some production lines altogether.

“When legitimate businesses lose market share, the resulting decline in sales can force manufacturers to scale down production, operate below installed capacity or temporarily suspend production lines,” he said.

The decline in business could also affect employment, as firms face difficulties maintaining existing operations, hiring additional workers and investing in expanded production.

Figures from the ACA's National Baseline Survey on Counterfeit and Other Forms of Illicit Trade show that illegal trade was valued at Sh826 billion in 2018, compared with Sh726 billion in 2017.

The survey also estimated that the government lost Sh153.1 billion in revenue in 2018, while 44,198 jobs in the formal sector were linked to losses arising from illicit trade. KAM says the historical figures provide an indication of the economic consequences of the trade, even as the industry continues to face the challenge.

Alando said criminal networks were exploiting weaknesses in border controls and customs systems, including smuggling, undervaluing and misdeclaring imported goods, diverting products from customs-controlled facilities and using counterfeit excise stamps.

He added that corruption was making enforcement more difficult by enabling illegal operators to obtain fake documents, avoid inspections and obstruct efforts to stop illicit goods from entering the market.

“Illicit trade networks thrive on vulnerabilities and weak links within the global economy. These networks infiltrate economies through various loopholes, and in our own case, those loopholes have led to burgeoning cartels in different parts of the country,” he said.

The manufacturers say the consequences are not limited to businesses and the government, as consumers are also exposed to dangerous products, including fake medicines, adulterated alcohol, poor-quality vehicle components and counterfeit agricultural inputs.

Such goods pose risks to public health, road safety and food security, making the fight against illicit trade a broader national concern.

KAM is calling for a joint approach involving government agencies, manufacturers, retailers and regional enforcement bodies to tackle the problem. Alando said the multi-agency team established under the Office of the Deputy President could help bring together institutions tasked with regulation, intelligence gathering, tax administration and enforcement.

However, he said the initiative needs clearly defined responsibilities, agreed priorities, timelines and accountability measures to ensure agencies deliver results.

The association wants enforcement agencies to widen investigations beyond retailers and traders found selling illegal products, arguing that the people financing, supplying, transporting and organising the distribution networks must also face investigations and prosecution.