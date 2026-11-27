Kenya Airways has announced three planned interruptions to flights operating through Nairobi after receiving notice of temporary airspace restrictions linked to national military exercises scheduled for late November and December.

The national carrier said the restrictions would affect Nairobi airspace on November 27, December 4 and December 12, cautioning passengers that some departures and arrivals could be rescheduled during the specified hours.

In a notice released on Friday, November 27, the airline indicated that the first restriction would take effect on Friday between noon and 1.20pm.

The other two closures are scheduled for December 4 and December 12, when airspace restrictions will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm on each day.

According to Kenya Airways, the temporary shutdowns have been arranged to facilitate scheduled national military activities, which will require restrictions on aircraft movements.

The airline cautioned that the measures could interfere with normal flight operations and advised passengers to establish whether their journeys had been affected before setting out for the airport.

“As a result, some flight schedules may be adjusted. Customers travelling on these dates are advised to check their flight status on our website or mobile app before proceeding to the airport,” the airline stated.

Kenya Airways said it was engaging the relevant authorities to manage the operational challenges arising from the temporary restrictions and reduce disruptions to travellers.

The carrier added that passengers whose flights would be affected by the changes would receive direct communication to keep them informed of any adjustments to their travel arrangements.

It also expressed regret over the inconvenience the restrictions could cause, appealing to customers to remain patient and understanding as the airline navigates the affected periods.

The airline, however, did not indicate the number of flights that could be disrupted or provide an estimate of how extensive the changes to its operations might be.

Travellers flying on the three affected dates have consequently been urged to confirm their flight details through Kenya Airways' website or mobile application before travelling to the airport.

The latest announcement comes months after Saboti MP Caleb Amisi raised concerns about Kenya's exposure to international security threats, calling for a temporary closure of the country's airspace as tensions between global powers escalated.

Amisi, who serves on the National Assembly's House Foreign Relations and Defence Committee, made the proposal in a statement shared on X on Saturday, February 28, 2026, following military attacks by the United States and Israel against Iran.

The legislator questioned Kenya's foreign policy position, arguing that the country's approach could expose it to risks arising from the widening international conflict.

“Kenya must temporarily close her airspace. Our convoluted foreign policy is a risk in the current global conflict. I submit! Kenya needs a renaissance!”

Amisi's remarks followed coordinated strikes by American and Israeli forces against several Iranian locations, among them Tehran, Isfahan, Qom and Karaj.

US President Donald Trump announced the commencement of what he called “major combat operations”, outlining objectives that included dismantling Iran's nuclear and missile programmes and weakening its military capacity.

The campaign was also intended to create room for political change within Iran, according to Trump's announcement.