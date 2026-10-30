Kenya Airways launches new duty-free shopping experience at JKIA

Kenya Airways (KQ) has launched a new duty-free shopping experience at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Terminal 1A, in partnership with Safari Duty Free, as the airline seeks to enhance convenience for passengers using its main Nairobi hub.

The airline announced the launch on Friday, October 30, 2026, saying the new shopping experience was now operational at the terminal.

In a statement shared on X, Kenya Airways said the partnership would expand shopping options for travellers while improving the overall airport experience.

“We’re taking inflight shopping to a whole new level! We’re live at JKIA Terminal 1A for the official launch of our new Duty-Free experience in partnership with Safari Duty Free,” the airline stated.

The carrier added that the arrangement would offer passengers more choice, new shopping options and greater convenience as they travel through the airport.

The launch brings together Kenya's national carrier and Safari Duty Free, an airport retail operator, in a partnership aimed at adding shopping services to the facilities available to passengers at Terminal 1A.

Duty-free shopping allows eligible international travellers to purchase selected goods at designated airport outlets under applicable customs and tax arrangements.

Such outlets are commonly found in international airport terminals, particularly in departure areas, where passengers can shop before boarding their flights.

For travellers using JKIA Terminal 1A, the new experience provides an additional retail option while passing through the airport.

Kenya Airways, however, did not disclose the specific products available under the arrangement or provide details on their prices.

The airline also did not specify the outlet's operating hours, the eligibility requirements for shoppers or whether the service would be available to all passengers using the terminal.

It remains unclear whether the partnership will eventually be extended to other terminals at JKIA.

The airline's announcement focused on the introduction of the service and its intended benefits, particularly improved convenience and a wider selection of shopping options for passengers.

The introduction of the duty-free shopping experience comes as airlines continue to expand their focus beyond onboard services to other aspects of the passenger journey.

Airport facilities, customer support, retail outlets and ground-handling services all contribute to the experience of travellers before departure and after arrival.

For Kenya Airways, the partnership adds another service at Terminal 1A, which serves passengers travelling through its main hub at JKIA.

The airline has previously pursued changes to its passenger-facing operations, including plans to replace its booking and ticketing system, as part of efforts to improve its services.

The new retail arrangement provides an additional shopping facility within the airport, although the airline has not announced further details on possible developments under the partnership.

Passengers seeking information about available products, prices, operating hours and shopping conditions may need to confirm the details with Safari Duty Free or the outlet at Terminal 1A.

The launch marks a new addition to the range of services available to travellers at JKIA, with Kenya Airways positioning the partnership as part of its efforts to make airport journeys more convenient.