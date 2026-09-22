Kenya Airways taps Sabre for new passenger booking technology

Kenya Airways is moving to a new passenger technology system after selecting Sabre to replace the reservations platform it has relied on for more than 20 years.

The deal announced on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, will see Sabre provide a new retailing platform covering some of the airline's main operations, including reservations, ticketing, inventory management and airport check-in.

Kenya Airways said the new technology will give travellers more ways to arrange their trips by allowing them to select fares and additional services based on their preferences.

The system will also improve the airline's digital and mobile booking processes and is expected to make airport check-in faster.

Another key change will be the way passengers deal with disruptions and changes to their travel plans. Kenya Airways said the new platform will offer quicker self-service tools and improve real-time rebooking when flights are disrupted.

Passengers will therefore be able to make some changes to their journeys directly, reducing the need to depend entirely on airline staff for assistance.

The upgrade will also extend to the airline's Asante Rewards loyalty programme, with members expected to receive an improved experience through the new system.

Kenya Airways said the platform will connect shopping, booking, servicing and fulfilment through one customer-focused record.

The airline will use Sabre Mosaic Offer Optimisation, which comes with continuous learning and dynamic pricing features intended to help Kenya Airways align its offers with traveller demand.

New approach to fares

The technology will support Kenya Airways' move towards an offer-and-order model, giving the airline the ability to develop and present more personalised travel offers.

Rather than depending only on conventional fare structures, the new system will allow Kenya Airways to provide different fare and ancillary choices that passengers can combine when planning their journeys.

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said the partnership will give the airline the technology foundation needed to change its retailing model.

“Sabre gives us a modern, flexible foundation to move toward personalised, offer-and-order-based retailing, built for the future and for how our customers want to book and travel today,” Thairu said.

The upgrade will also bring the airline in line with technology developments in the international aviation industry, including the International Air Transport Association's New Distribution Capability (NDC).

Sabre said the platform is modular, allowing Kenya Airways to introduce the new capabilities gradually instead of changing all its existing systems at once.