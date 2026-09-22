Business
Kenya Airways taps Sabre for new passenger booking technology
The upgrade will also extend to the airline's Asante Rewards loyalty programme, with members expected to receive an improved experience through the new system.
The upgrade will also extend to the airline's Asante Rewards loyalty programme, with members expected to receive an improved experience through the new system.
The airline said affected passengers may rebook, reroute, or request a full refund. Customers are urged to check flight status through official channels as the carrier continues to closely monitor the situation.