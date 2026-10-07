Kenya Airways confirms passenger’s death on Nairobi-Lagos flight

A Kenya Airways passenger died aboard a Nairobi-Lagos flight after falling unresponsive about 20 minutes before the aircraft was due to land in Nigeria, despite efforts by cabin crew to provide first aid and follow emergency procedures.

The incident happened at about 21:20 local Nigerian time on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, as the Kenya Airways aircraft was nearing Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Kenya Airways said its cabin crew responded to the medical emergency after the passenger became unresponsive and provided first aid while the aircraft continued to its destination.

“Kenya Airways PLC (‘KQ’) confirms that on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, our flight from Nairobi to Lagos experienced a medical emergency on board at around 21:20 hrs local Nigerian time,” the airline said.

The passenger remained unresponsive for the rest of the flight as the aircraft continued towards Lagos.

The plane landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 21:41, where medical personnel were on standby to attend to the passenger.

“Upon landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 21:41 hrs, the aircraft was met by medical personnel, and upon further examination, the medical personnel confirmed that the passenger had passed away.”

Kenya Airways has not disclosed the identity of the passenger or provided details about the person's medical condition before the incident. The airline also did not state what may have caused the passenger to become unresponsive or the suspected cause of death.

The carrier said it was respecting the privacy and dignity of the deceased and others affected by the incident, while extending its condolences to the passenger's family and friends.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and apologise for any inconvenience this incident may have caused. We uphold and respect the privacy and dignity of all involved,” Kenya Airways said.

The airline said its crew acted in line with their training and the procedures used when a passenger develops a serious medical problem while an aircraft is in flight.

“Our crew administered first aid as per their training and followed all emergency procedures.”

The aircraft did not make an emergency diversion because the passenger became unresponsive when the flight was already close to its scheduled destination. The crew therefore continued assisting the passenger as the aircraft proceeded to Lagos, where medical personnel took over after landing.

Kenya Airways said it is supporting the deceased passenger's family and is working with authorities involved in handling the incident.

“Kenya Airways is providing the necessary support in close coordination with the deceased's family, local authorities, and aviation regulators,” the airline said.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear. Kenya Airways has not released the passenger's name, medical details or information on what led to the emergency.

The Nairobi-Lagos connection is part of Kenya Airways' international network, linking its Nairobi hub with destinations across West Africa. The airline operates flights between Nairobi and Lagos as part of its services to Nigeria.

Kenya Airways has previously increased its operations to Lagos by adding weekly flights as it sought to strengthen connections between Nairobi and the Nigerian city.

Medical emergencies can occur on commercial flights and require cabin crew to respond using their training and the equipment available on board while coordinating with medical teams on the ground.

In this case, the airline said the crew provided first aid and followed the required emergency procedures until the aircraft reached Lagos. Medical personnel waiting at Murtala Muhammed International Airport then examined the passenger and confirmed the death.

Kenya Airways has not provided further details on the passenger or the circumstances surrounding the death. Any additional information is expected to depend on the deceased's family, local authorities and aviation regulators handling the matter.