Kenya Airways taps Sabre for new passenger booking technology
The upgrade will also extend to the airline's Asante Rewards loyalty programme, with members expected to receive an improved experience through the new system.
The upgrade will also extend to the airline's Asante Rewards loyalty programme, with members expected to receive an improved experience through the new system.
Sifuna said attempts to challenge his position outside formal procedures are invalid. He emphasised that ODM’s constitution clearly sets out how leadership changes should happen, including through a National Delegates Convention (NDC) if necessary.
Without mentioning names, Oburu appeared to respond directly to Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who has openly called for an NDC, saying ODM is in safe hands and that his long involvement in senior party engagements places him in a strong position to lead.
In a lighthearted remark, Uhuru described himself as a leader who “does not take corners or reverse at convenience,” a statement interpreted as directed at politicians who abandoned the coalition.
The planned meeting is set to receive a progress report from the National Executive Committee (NEC), review and shape new party policies, and address other key issues that affect the future of the party.
In the revised line-up, Uhuru remains the Party Leader. Beatrice Gambo now takes over from Jimmy Angwenyi as Deputy Party Leader for Strategy, while Kados Muiruri replaces Kinoti Gatobu in charge of Operations.