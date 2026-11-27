Kenya Airways is facing another difficult financial year, with the national carrier projecting a deterioration of at least 25 per cent in its 2026 performance as rising fuel prices and persistent aircraft maintenance delays continue to limit its recovery.

The airline says the combination of higher operating expenses and disruptions to its fleet has continued to weigh on profitability, even as passenger demand remains strong, raising fresh concerns over its ability to return to sustained financial stability.

In a profit warning issued on Thursday, November 26, and signed by Board Chairman Kiprono Kittony, Kenya Airways said its outlook was based on projected results for the year ending December 31, 2026.

The warning follows a difficult 2025 in which the airline posted a net loss of Sh17.16 billion, reversing the Sh5.43 billion profit recorded in 2024. Revenue also dropped from Sh188.5 billion in 2024 to Sh161.47 billion in 2025, while its operating results swung from a profit of Sh16.62 billion to a loss of Sh5.61 billion.

The airline's financial troubles have persisted this year, with its half-year results showing a loss after tax of approximately Sh16.1 billion for the six months ended June 30, compared with Sh12.2 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue, however, rose by nine per cent to Sh81 billion, reflecting continued demand for the airline's services. The increase was accompanied by a 14 per cent rise in operating costs, leaving the carrier with little room to benefit from the improved sales.

Fuel expenses contributed heavily to the higher costs, increasing by 32 per cent as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East drove up aviation fuel prices.

In its latest profit warning, the Board said the airline was still operating under difficult conditions, with external factors continuing to affect its financial results and day-to-day operations despite strong demand for air travel.

“Although the aviation industry continues to experience strong passenger demand, external pressures have persisted, adversely impacting Kenya Airways’ performance and operations,” the Board said.

The airline pointed to higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict and continuing supply chain challenges as key factors affecting its performance.

Among the disruptions are delays in sourcing aircraft spare parts, longer delivery periods for critical components and difficulties obtaining materials required to maintain its fleet.

The shortages have affected the number of aircraft available for service, disrupting operations, reducing the airline's ability to serve its network and pushing up costs. The Board said the challenges had continued to eat into profit margins and weaken profitability across its network.

Despite the pressure on its finances, Kenya Airways maintained that its commercial performance remained positive, citing sustained passenger demand and revenue growth as signs that the business could recover when conditions improve.

“The results reflect extraordinary industry conditions; however, the underlying commercial performance remains encouraging, with strong demand and revenue growth signalling fundamental strength and recovery potential as conditions normalise,” the statement said.

Kenya Airways' recovery plans

The airline has identified fleet restoration as a major priority for 2027, saying it intends to return more aircraft to service to improve operational efficiency and strengthen its financial position.

It also plans to continue tightening expenditure, preserving cash and reducing its debt burden as it navigates the difficult operating environment.

Kenya Airways further said it was working towards completing a capital-raising exercise that is expected to improve its balance sheet and provide a stronger financial base for future growth.

The fundraising plan is part of broader efforts to address its longstanding financial difficulties and rebuild operational capacity after prolonged aircraft shortages affected its ability to fully deploy its fleet.

The Board, however, remained optimistic about the airline's future, reaffirming its confidence in its long-term prospects and its contribution to the country's economy.

“We remain confident in the Airline’s long-term prospects and its vital role in supporting the Kenyan economy, facilitating trade and tourism, and connecting Kenya and Africa to the world,” it said.