Nandi County spent only 64% of its development budget in the 2025/26 financial year, leaving Sh390 million unspent amid concerns over delayed disbursements from the national government.

The findings, highlighted by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Kenya, show how unpredictable national transfers and challenges in county financial management continue to affect the implementation of development projects and delivery of essential public services.

The figures were shared ahead of a town hall meeting in Nandi County focusing on the implications of public debt on county service delivery, under the Kenya Institute of Public Finance (KISP) initiative and the DebtOnBallot campaign.

According to IEA Kenya, delayed disbursements remain a major constraint, affecting counties' ability to implement development programs on schedule.

In a post on X on Thursday, the organization said Nandi County's development budget performance reflected the challenges associated with unpredictable national government transfers.

"The county spent only 64% of its development budget in FY2025/26, leaving Sh390 million unspent. Late disbursements remain a major constraint, highlighting how unpredictable national transfers affect counties' ability to implement development projects," IEA Kenya stated.

The organization's county fiscal diagnostic report, titled Implications of National Public Debt on County Service Delivery: Nandi County, examines how Kenya's public debt situation affects resources available to devolved governments and their ability to provide essential services.

The report establishes that although Nandi received its entire Sh7.77 billion equitable share by June 2026, the timing of disbursements affected the county's capacity to execute development projects.

It notes that counties received only between three and six per cent of their development releases during the first quarter of the financial year, compared with between 50 and 61% in the final quarter.

Consequently, Nandi spent only 1% of its development budget during the July-September 2025 period.

IEA Kenya further identifies conditional grants as one of the least reliable sources of county financing, noting that Nandi received only 61% of the Sh1.90 billion budgeted under grants.

The county did not receive the Sh96.7 million Community Health Promoters grant or the Sh26.8 million allocation for doctors' salary arrears.

The shortfall affects frontline healthcare services, with the report identifying delayed payments and stalled health infrastructure projects among the challenges affecting service delivery.

Two hospital projects, including Phase II of the Chepterwai Hospital Complex, which was 80% complete, and Phase II of Mogobich Hospital, at 50% completion, stalled after contractors abandoned construction sites over non-payment by the county.

Health accounts for the largest share of Nandi County's budget, receiving KSh 3.15 billion, equivalent to 28% of its total budget.

The report also highlights weaknesses in the county's financial management, including a wage bill accounting for 37% of total revenue, above the legal ceiling of 35%.

Additionally, uncollected revenue increased from Sh91.5 million to Sh683 million by June 2026, while the county had Sh985 million in pending bills as of June 2025.

IEA Kenya argues that the country's rising public debt has increased pressure on national government finances, affecting the resources and predictability of transfers available to county governments.

Its findings indicate that debt servicing rose from 28% of national budget allocations in the 2020/21 financial year to 37% in 2025/26, while the counties' equitable share declined from 11% to seven per cent over the same period.

The report recommends that the National Treasury release county transfers according to the schedule approved by the Senate and ensure conditional grants reach counties in full and on time.

It also urges Nandi County to clear verified pending bills, improve revenue collection, strengthen payroll controls and prioritize the completion of stalled development projects.

The organization further recommends quarterly reviews of development projects to improve budget execution, alongside greater transparency in the management of public funds.

The town hall meeting is expected to provide a platform for discussions on the relationship between national public debt, county financing and the delivery of essential services to residents.