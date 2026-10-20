Ruto honours nurse who rushed to help victims of fatal Ng’eno crash

When a helicopter carrying Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno and five other people crashed and burst into flames in Nandi County, Jacobeth Jeptoo rushed towards the scene in an attempt to help the victims.

Months later, her response to the February 28 tragedy has earned her national recognition, with President William Ruto honouring her for her courage and willingness to assist those in danger.

Jeptoo was among Kenyans who received national honours during the 2026 investiture ceremony held at State Lodge in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on Tuesday, October 20, after the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium.

The nurse was recognised for her efforts to assist victims of the helicopter crash in Chepkiep, Mosop Constituency, where Ng’eno and five others died.

Her actions attracted widespread public attention after she arrived at the crash site carrying gloves and attempted to help those caught up in the accident, despite the danger posed by the burning aircraft.

The late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno

The circumstances surrounding the crash made her response particularly notable, as she stepped forward to offer assistance at a scene where the helicopter had burst into flames.

In the citation presented in her honour, Jeptoo was praised for her “extraordinary courage and selflessness in safeguarding the right to life”.

The citation further described her actions as “brave first response and life-saving assistance under perilous circumstances”, adding that they demonstrated “exceptional humanity, compassion, and unwavering respect for human dignity”.

Her recognition highlights the contribution ordinary citizens can make during emergencies, especially when they choose to help others despite the risks involved.

Jeptoo had recently completed her community health nurse training at Kendu Bay Adventist School of Medical Sciences when the accident happened. She was awaiting her qualifying examinations at the time of the crash.

Her efforts at the scene drew praise from members of the public, who viewed her response as an expression of compassion and a commitment to protecting human life during a crisis.

Ruto led the honours ceremony, presenting awards to people from various fields in recognition of their service and contributions to the country.

The President said the national awards reflected Kenya’s appreciation of citizens whose actions and service demonstrated patriotism, sacrifice and a willingness to put others first.

The 2026 honours list was recommended by the National Heroes Council, which identifies individuals whose work and actions have made a difference in their communities and the country.

Among the other recipients were Central Bank of Kenya Governor Kamau Thugge and Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ngeno.

The State Lodge event also featured the unveiling of a biography on freedom fighter Ramogi Achieng’ Oneko, who was among the Kapenguria Six detained by the British colonial government in 1952 for their role in the struggle for independence.

The publication documents Oneko’s life and contribution to Kenya’s liberation movement.

The Kapenguria Six included Jomo Kenyatta, Ramogi Achieng’ Oneko, Bildad Kaggia, Fred Kubai, Kung’u Karumba and Paul Ngei. Their detention marked an important period in the country’s fight against colonial rule.

Ruto said Kenya should continue to honour those who fought for independence while recognising people in the present day whose actions protect the dignity and welfare of fellow citizens.

Mashujaa Day, celebrated annually, provides an opportunity to recognise individuals whose courage, service and sacrifice reflect the values of humanity and responsibility to the nation.