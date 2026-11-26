Airtel Uganda has declared an interim dividend of UGX96 billion (Sh2.94 billion), equivalent to UGX2.40 (Sh0.073) per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026

The company's Board of Directors approved the dividend on November 25, 2026, with eligible shareholders expected to receive their payments by or before January 6, 2027, net of withholding tax.

In a public announcement issued in Kampala on Thursday, the telecommunications company said it would distribute the dividend to shareholders whose names appear in its share register at the close of business on December 16, 2026.

The date will serve as the official books closure deadline under Rule 41 of the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) Listing Rules, 2025.

Individual shareholders will receive approximately Sh8.26 per share held, before withholding the is deducted.

"Notice is hereby given that on November 25, 2026, the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Airtel Uganda Limited (the 'Company') approved and declared an interim dividend of UGX 96,000,000,000 representing UGX 2.40 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026," read the statement.

Under the payment arrangements, investors must be registered shareholders by the close of business on December 16 to qualify for the distribution.

The company said it would complete payments by the end of the period ending January 6, 2027, with the final amounts received by investors subject to applicable withholding tax deductions.

Airtel Uganda also urged shareholders to keep their personal and banking information up to date to ensure timely payments and communication.

"Shareholders are reminded to provide the Company with their current payment details and contact information to ensure dividend payments and other shareholder communication are received correctly and timely," the announcement stated.

The notice was signed by Company Secretary Godfrey Bakibinga on behalf of the Board.

Airtel Uganda operates as a subsidiary of Airtel Africa plc, a telecommunications group with operations across multiple African markets.

The Ugandan company provides mobile telecommunications and digital services and is regulated by the Uganda Communications Commission.

The dividend declaration represents a distribution to shareholders ahead of the conclusion of the relevant financial reporting cycle, providing investors with an opportunity to receive part of the company's earnings.

For investors, the books closure date is a key consideration because eligibility depends on whether their names appear in the company's official share register by the specified deadline.

Shareholders are therefore expected to confirm their registration details and payment information ahead of the December deadline to avoid complications during the distribution process.

The announcement clarifies the dividend amount, eligibility requirements, and payment schedule, with the company targeting completion of the distribution by January 6, 2027.