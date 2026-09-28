Kenya wraps up Uganda Airbadminton tour with bronze

Kenya has completed its Uganda Airbadminton tour with a bronze medal at the 2026 Kampala International Badminton World Federation Future Series tournament.

The Grade Three event was held at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala from September 24 to 27, bringing together players from Uganda, Malaysia, India, South Africa, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iran, Luxembourg, Myanmar and the United States.

Kenya’s Edwin Akwanyi and Edwin Waitathu finished third in the men’s doubles after losing 0-2 to India’s Manav Choudhary and Shreya Tiwari.

In the mixed doubles, Erick Ngumo and Jacinta Sengera lost 1-2 to Uganda’s top-seeded pair of Muzafaru Lubega and Gladys Mbabazi.

Kenya head coach Brijesh Sonigra said he was proud of the team’s performance, despite this being the country’s first appearance in an Airbadminton indoor competition.

“The championship has showed us that Kenya has great potential; we just need to invest in infrastructure and our athletes will do well. Congratulations to my team and Kenyans for showing support,” Sonigra said.

Kenya had earlier won a gold and bronze medal at the Africa Beach Airbadminton Championships in Entebbe, before adding a silver medal at the Africa Region Five competition at the same venue.

Badminton Kenya President Peter Muchiri congratulated the team, describing the players as unsung heroes who had helped put Kenya on the continental and global badminton map.

The team is expected to return to Kenya on Monday.