Kenya wins gold and bronze at Africa AirBadminton Championships

Kenya’s AirBadminton national team won a gold medal in the women’s triples and a bronze medal in the men’s doubles at the just-concluded Africa AirBadminton Championships at Aero Beach in Entebbe, Uganda.

Speaking on Saturday after the women’s triples final against Egypt, national team coach Brijesh Sonigra praised his charges, the trio of captain Jacinta Sengera, Blessings Vuyanzi and Yvonne Mwikali, for their achievement.

He also commended the men’s squad, led by captain Sammy Sikoyo alongside Edwin Akwanyi and Calvin Simiyu.

“It’s the first time we are playing in AirBadminton, but see what they have achieved,” Sonigra said.

“There is so much talent back in Kenya. We now have a huge task ahead to see what else do we have, then nurture them in the right way. Soon, the African crown will be ours to dominate,” he affirmed.

Kenya began its Saturday campaign in the mixed doubles round of 32, with Akwanyi and Mwikali winning 3-1 against Burundi, while Sikoyo and Vuyanzi lost 3-1 against Uganda. Sengera and Simiyu also won 3-1 against Algeria.

Only two pairs made it to the round of 16, with Akwanyi and Mwikali losing 3-0 against Burundi, while Sengera and Simiyu lost 3-1 against Burkina Faso.

In the men’s doubles, Sikoyo teamed up with Akwanyi to beat hosts Uganda 3-2 in the round of 32, before defeating Tunisia 3-0 in the round of 16 and Benin 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

The Kenyan pair lost 3-2 to eventual champions Egypt in the semi-finals in a closely contested match, settling for a bronze medal after the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA) awarded two teams third-place medals instead of holding a third-place playoff.

In the women’s doubles round of 32, Sengera teamed up with Vuyanzi but lost 3-2 to Burkina Faso.

In the triples category, Sikoyo teamed up with Akwanyi and Simiyu, but defending champions Egypt proved too strong for the Kenyan trio, who lost 3-2.

The Kenyan women, Sengera, Vuyanzi and Mwikali, got off to a strong start, beating Benin 3-1.

They then defeated Uganda 3-1 in the semi-finals to book a place in the final against Egypt, setting up a nerve-wracking contest for the Kenyan technical bench.

However, Sengera, Vuyanzi and Mwikali dominated the North Africans, winning all three sets to secure a 3-0 victory and Kenya’s maiden gold medal at the continental AirBadminton championships on its debut away from home.