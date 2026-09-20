Kenya wins gold and bronze at Africa AirBadminton Championships
National team coach Brijesh Sonigra praised his charges, the trio of captain Jacinta Sengera, Blessings Vuyanzi and Yvonne Mwikali, for their achievement.
National team coach Brijesh Sonigra praised his charges, the trio of captain Jacinta Sengera, Blessings Vuyanzi and Yvonne Mwikali, for their achievement.
The championships will be followed by the Zone 5 Regional Championships from September 20–22.
Saturday at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games brought Kenya both celebration and disappointment, led by Mathew Kipsang’s men’s 5,000m gold alongside other events that fell just short of the podium.
Team Kenya had a mixed night at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Stephen Ndangiri Kihu won silver in the men’s 10,000m race walk, while Georgia Hunter Bell took gold in the women’s 800m.
Faith Cherotich won the women’s 3000m steeplechase at Scotstoun Stadium and broke the Commonwealth Games record. Lilian Odira advanced from the 800m semi-finals, becoming the only Kenyan in the final.
Rain and a late-race surge reshaped the men’s 10,000m final in Glasgow, leaving Kenyan runners without medals despite strong runs and season-best performances.
Ferdinand Omanyala's title defence crumbled in Glasgow. A slow start left him sixth in 10.19 seconds.Babu also fell, finishing last. In Semi- Final one Meshack Babu finished last, leaving Kenya without a representative in the final.
Diana Wanza led for 23 of 25 laps, then faded on the final turn. Rose Davies surged late to win 10,000m gold at Scotstoun Stadium, with Wanza settling for silver.
Edmund Serem won gold in the men’s 3000m steeplechase as Kenya took 1-2-3 in Glasgow. Simon Koech claimed silver and Leonard Bett took bronze.
Competing at the SEC Armadillo on Sunday, the 20-year-old lifted a combined 260kg, comprising 115kg in the snatch and 145kg in the clean and jerk, to earn a place on the podium.
Team Kenya track and field contingent is set for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Here are the key events and African rivalries—plus the Kenyan medal contenders to watch.
Making the announcement during the official flag-off ceremony for the team, Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi said the initiative marks a five-fold increase from the Sh500,000 awarded at the 2022 Birmingham Games.
The duo triumphed over 96 gamers who were competing for 26 slots to represent Kenya across seven major game titles at the global championships.
Kenya will compete at the multi-sport event, which runs from July 23 to August 3, with the team aiming to build on its previous performances and secure a strong medal haul.
Speaking from Kampala on Thursday ahead of the championship, head coach Joel Wangicho expressed confidence in the team’s preparations and their ability to deliver strong performances.
Headlining Kenya’s team is Ferdinand Omanyala, the reigning 100m Commonwealth champion, who is eager to defend the title he won four years ago in Birmingham after securing his place by winning the national 100m final at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.
The concluded global event, Debswana World Athletics Relays at the Gaborone National Stadium, Gaborone in Botswana.
The 5×5 women’s team fell 22–14 in their final contention match, while the men suffered a heavy 92–27 defeat, ending their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.
Speaking on Monday in Nairobi, team captain Willy Mwangi said the 25-member squad will have some players travelling by road. He confirmed that he is among those opting for the road trip as the team seeks to defend both the team and individual titles.
Speaking after the final whistle at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Kilamba, head coach Sarah Libese remained upbeat, dismissing any stage fright despite the packed, sold-out arena—home to African powerhouse Petro de Luanda.
Kenya’s parliamentary team topped the athletics medal table at the EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games in Kampala, winning 6 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze medals at Nelson Mandela Stadium.
Kenyan lawmakers dominated the men’s 4x400m relay at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Namboole, with the team captained by Bunge Sports Club Co-Chairperson Vincent Musyoka crossing the finish line in 50.8 seconds.
In a notice released on Sunday, NOCK said no individual, shop, company, or trader has the authority to produce, distribute, or sell items bearing the Team Kenya logo unless they have been formally approved.