Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Team Kenya

AK picks 63 athletes for Glasgow Commonwealth Games
Sports

AK picks 63 athletes for Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Headlining Kenya’s team is Ferdinand Omanyala, the reigning 100m Commonwealth champion, who is eager to defend the title he won four years ago in Birmingham after securing his place by winning the national 100m final at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

By
Tough loss for Kenya on Day 3 in Angola
Sports

Tough loss for Kenya on Day 3 in Angola

Speaking after the final whistle at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Kilamba, head coach Sarah Libese remained upbeat, dismissing any stage fright despite the packed, sold-out arena—home to African powerhouse Petro de Luanda.

By