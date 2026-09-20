Sports
Kenya wins gold and bronze at Africa AirBadminton Championships
National team coach Brijesh Sonigra praised his charges, the trio of captain Jacinta Sengera, Blessings Vuyanzi and Yvonne Mwikali, for their achievement.
National team coach Brijesh Sonigra praised his charges, the trio of captain Jacinta Sengera, Blessings Vuyanzi and Yvonne Mwikali, for their achievement.
On Friday, Kenya won four of seven matches in the men's doubles, mixed doubles and women's doubles categories.
The championships will be followed by the Zone 5 Regional Championships from September 20–22.