Somalia's push to attract foreign investors is being undermined by insecurity, corruption, disputed land ownership and a weak judicial system, with a new US assessment warning that investment reforms may not deliver results without stronger institutions and political stability.

A 2026 US Department of State Investment Climate Statement, cited in a November 25 report by The East African, identifies weak enforcement of commercial agreements, political uncertainty, restricted access to international banking and inadequate infrastructure as some of the biggest obstacles facing businesses in the country.

The assessment points to a gap between Somalia's efforts to promote foreign investment and the legal and institutional safeguards investors need to operate with confidence, noting that passing investment laws alone will not address the challenges facing the business environment.

Somalia has no specialised commercial courts, while allegations of corruption, political interference and limited judicial capacity continue to complicate contract enforcement and dispute resolution.

The country's decades of conflict and displacement have also fuelled land disputes, competing ownership claims and fraudulent property documents, exposing investors to risks when purchasing land or setting up businesses.

The assessment notes that efforts to attract capital must be accompanied by stronger institutions capable of protecting property, enforcing agreements and resolving commercial disputes.

"Somalia needs more than investment protection laws. It also needs political stability, constitutional agreement, independent courts and institutions capable of protecting commercial agreements regardless of who controls the presidency," the assessment stated.

Insecurity remains another major hurdle, with Al-Shabaab continuing to attack businesses and traders and impose illegal taxes, particularly in areas where federal government control is limited.

The group's activities increase business costs, expose entrepreneurs to threats and make it difficult for companies to plan long-term investments or establish stable operations.

Businesses also face difficulties accessing international financial services, with limited correspondent banking relationships restricting conventional cross-border transactions. This has forced many companies to rely on mobile money and informal transfer networks, complicating international trade and increasing transaction costs.

Infrastructure challenges further weigh on businesses, particularly the unreliable supply of electricity. Although about 71 per cent of Somali households have access to electricity, only 21 per cent receive more than eight hours of supply daily, limiting the reliability of power for businesses and increasing operating expenses.

Somalia's economic outlook is also facing pressure from declining foreign assistance, drought and rising living costs, with growth expected to slow further.

World Bank figures cited in the assessment indicate that the country's Gross Domestic Product growth slowed to about 3 per cent in 2025, with projections placing growth between 2.5 and 2.8 per cent in 2026.

The International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, projects growth of 2.3 per cent in 2026, down from 3.1 per cent in 2025, highlighting the economic strain facing the country amid reduced assistance, climate-related shocks and regional instability.

Somalia introduced its 2025 Investment Law to establish structures for promoting and protecting investment, signalling the government's intention to improve the business environment and attract foreign capital.

However, the assessment notes that investors remain concerned about whether the law will be effectively implemented, alongside the need for improved security and predictable regulatory frameworks.

Political uncertainty has also emerged as a concern, with the assessment questioning the administration's approach to constitutional changes, disputed extensions of political mandates and the concentration of authority in Mogadishu.

The developments could complicate efforts to establish stable governance arrangements, particularly when political disputes affect the implementation of national policies and the consistency of commercial regulations.

Investors are increasingly concerned about whether legal protections will remain effective during political transitions, leadership changes or disputes, rather than simply whether investment laws and agencies exist.

Somalia's ability to attract foreign capital will therefore depend on addressing a combination of governance, security, financial access and institutional weaknesses.

While the investment reforms provide a foundation for improving the country's business environment, their success will ultimately depend on whether investors can rely on independent courts, secure property rights and consistent enforcement of commercial agreements regardless of political changes.