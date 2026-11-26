Travellers and traders importing goods into Kenya can now access several customs services through a new mobile application introduced by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), as the agency moves to simplify passenger declarations, cargo processing and cross-border trade.

The new eCustoms App brings together four key services targeting passengers, transport operators, importers and small-scale traders, allowing them to handle various customs-related activities through a single digital platform.

In an announcement posted on its official X account on Thursday, November 26, KRA said the application was developed to make customs procedures easier and improve access to services for people involved in local and regional trade.

“The eCustoms App is designed to simplify your customs experience with features including: Passenger Declarations, Border Truck Management, Consolidated Cargo Imports, Simplified Trade Regime,” the authority stated.

One of the main services available on the platform is passenger declarations, which allows travellers entering or leaving the country to submit customs information using their mobile phones.

The feature provides a digital option for passengers to declare goods they are carrying, particularly items that fall under customs reporting requirements when crossing international borders.

Through the platform, travellers can access the declaration service without relying entirely on traditional customs procedures, making it easier to provide the required information when travelling.

The application also features border truck management, a service targeting transport operators and commercial vehicles involved in moving goods across Kenya's border points.

The feature is intended to support customs-related processes involving trucks, particularly within the regional transport and logistics sector, where the movement of commercial goods depends on efficient border operations.

Kenya plays a key role in regional trade, with its transport networks and border facilities supporting the movement of goods between neighbouring countries. Efficient customs procedures are therefore important in limiting delays that can increase transport costs, disrupt supply chains and affect the delivery of goods.

Another service incorporated into the application is consolidated cargo imports, which focuses on customs procedures involving imported goods.

The feature provides a digital channel for handling cargo import processes, targeting businesses and other users who depend on customs documentation and clearance services when bringing goods into the country.

KRA has also included the Simplified Trade Regime (STR), which is designed to make cross-border transactions easier for eligible small-scale traders.

The arrangement seeks to reduce the complexity of customs procedures for qualifying goods, particularly benefiting small businesses and informal traders who frequently move merchandise across regional borders.

For such traders, customs documentation and compliance requirements can present challenges when conducting business across different countries. The inclusion of the regime in the application provides another avenue through which eligible traders can access the relevant customs services.

By bringing the four functions together, KRA is seeking to make customs services more accessible to different categories of users while reducing the need to navigate separate platforms for various transactions.

The introduction of the application also forms part of the authority's wider move towards using digital systems in customs administration, revenue collection and trade facilitation.

Moving customs services to mobile platforms provides an opportunity to reduce dependence on manual procedures, improve access to information and make the handling of trade-related documents more convenient.

For importers, exporters and transport operators, easier access to customs processes is important in meeting regulatory requirements, managing business expenses and ensuring goods move through the supply chain more efficiently.

KRA has urged members of the public, travellers, traders and other relevant stakeholders to download and start using the new application.

The eCustoms App is available to Android users through the Google Play Store and to iPhone users through the Apple App Store.

In its announcement, the authority encouraged the public to embrace the platform, stating: “Download the eCustoms App today!”

The application is available through the following links: