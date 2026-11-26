Kenya Editors Guild President Zubeida Kananu has called on journalists to intensify scrutiny of the wealth, integrity and track records of politicians seeking elective positions ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that unexplained riches and questionable sources of campaign financing must not escape public scrutiny.

The call comes as political activity gradually gathers momentum, with prospective candidates increasingly seeking to establish their political influence through lavish displays of wealth, expensive lifestyles, generous handouts and extravagant public appearances.

While financial success does not automatically point to corruption, Kananu said the media had a responsibility to question how individuals seeking public office acquired their wealth, how they financed their political ambitions and whether their financial activities complied with the law.

Speaking during the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Breakfast at the 9th Annual Editors’ Convention 2026 in Mombasa on Thursday, Kananu challenged journalists to move beyond conventional election coverage and investigate the financial interests behind political campaigns.

She said the media should examine not only what candidates promise voters but also their backgrounds, sources of wealth and records of accountability in positions they have previously held.

"Our election coverage must go beyond political rallies, promises, opinion polls, and contests for power. We must interrogate the integrity and track record for those seeking leadership positions," she said.

Kananu particularly raised concerns over the financing of political violence, questioning whether individuals behind organised groups of political goons could be using public resources to facilitate intimidation and disrupt the electoral process.

She challenged journalists to investigate the individuals financing such groups and establish where the money used to sustain political violence originates.

"Who exactly finances? I remember in one of our conversations a few weeks ago, we were looking at our money, where our money goes, especially during the political season. And something that came up is that these goons are being financed. The goons that we keep talking about are being financed by someone, some individuals.

"But who exactly is financing these goons? Where does the money that funds them come from? Are public resources being used to finance political violence? Who is being held accountable?" she posed.

The Guild president also questioned the sources of money distributed to voters as political handouts, arguing that journalists must establish whether the funds originate from legitimate business activities or unexplained sources of wealth.

She, however, cautioned against automatically associating luxurious lifestyles with corruption, maintaining that investigations should be guided by evidence and legitimate public interest concerns.

"Not to say that living a luxurious life in itself is evidence of corruption. However, where legitimate questions arise about unexplained wealth, journalists must have the skills, tools, and access to information to follow the money," Kananu said.

She cited the 2022 General Election, when EACC flagged approximately 241 individuals over integrity concerns, but only about five were disqualified from contesting.

The Guild President further questioned the withdrawal of several high-profile corruption cases following the elections, raising concerns about the effectiveness of existing legal and institutional frameworks in preventing individuals facing integrity questions from accessing public office.

"In 2022, EACC flagged about 241 individuals over integrity concerns. Yet only about five were disqualified from contesting. Following the elections, we also witnessed a withdrawal of several high-profile corruption cases.

"As we approach another election, what has changed? What lessons have we learned? Have the legal and institutional gaps been addressed? Do Kenyans have a reason to worry?" she asked.

She maintained that Chapter Six of the Constitution, which provides for leadership and integrity, must remain central to election coverage, adding that winning an election should not shield individuals from accountability.

"We must collectively reflect on whether we are giving sufficient effect to Chapter Six of our Constitution. An election should never become a pathway to escaping accountability, and public office should never become a shield against scrutiny," she disclosed.

Kananu also called for greater transparency in the utilisation of assets and proceeds recovered through anti-corruption investigations, proposing that some recovered resources could support public interest journalism, particularly investigative reporting, without compromising editorial independence.

She maintained that the partnership between the Guild and EACC should prioritise training journalists to investigate campaign financing, voter bribery, unexplained wealth and misuse of public resources.

She also emphasised the need for timely access to credible information from the commission to strengthen evidence-based reporting.

"Our responsibility as the media is not to tell Kenyans who to elect, but to ensure they have sufficient verified information to make informed decisions," she said.

The President also noted that more than 75 per cent of journalists expected to cover the 2027 elections would be doing so for the first time, calling for structured capacity-building programmes despite financial constraints facing media organisations.

She urged EACC and the Guild to translate their existing memorandum of understanding into concrete activities and timelines ahead of the elections.

"In 2027, let us interrogate not just who wants to lead Kenya, but how they have lived, how they have served, how they financed their pursuit of power, and how they have accounted for their responsibilities previously entrusted to them."