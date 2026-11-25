Opposition leaders have rejected an electoral stakeholders' meeting convened by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing the commission of seeking approval for decisions already made instead of addressing concerns over the credibility of the 2027 General Election.

Led by former Chief Justice David Maraga, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, the leaders want sweeping changes to election laws, an independent audit of the voters' register and greater openness in the recruitment of electoral officials.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 25, the leaders said they would not attend the afternoon meeting, arguing that the commission had failed to respond to issues they had raised regarding its preparedness for the next election.

Maraga announced that the opposition had drafted a Bill seeking to restore Section 39 of the Elections Act, which provides for the transmission, tallying and declaration of election results.

He said changes made to the law had created gaps in the electoral framework after some of its provisions were declared unconstitutional by the courts.

"As a coalition, we have come up with a bill that we are going to present. A bill that brings back Section 39, which complies with the constitutional dictates of a fair, free, and transparent election," he said.

The former Chief Justice also questioned the format of the IEBC meeting, arguing that inviting more than 300 participants to one venue would make it difficult to have meaningful discussions.

"How can you engage in a meaningful discussion with more than 300 people?" Maraga asked, adding that the opposition would not take part in a process designed to rubber-stamp decisions already reached by the commission.

He further called for the scrapping of the National Presidential Tallying Centre, warning that its role could create room for interference with results announced at polling stations and constituency tallying centres.

Maraga maintained that presidential results declared at polling stations and constituency tallying centres should stand as final, without further interference at the national level.

He also called for an independent review and cleaning of the voters' register, alongside transparent procurement of election technology and an open process for appointing returning and presiding officers.

On the recruitment of election officials, Maraga proposed that returning officers should be selected from all 290 constituencies to prevent what he described as an unfair concentration of officials from certain regions.

He further demanded that electronic transmission of results be accompanied by live streaming to allow Kenyans to monitor the process as it unfolds.

The opposition also wants media organisations to have access to platforms used to upload election results, while political party agents should be protected from being unlawfully removed from polling stations.

IEBC defends national tallying centre

The opposition's objections come as IEBC continues to defend its arrangements for managing the 2027 elections, particularly the role of the National Presidential Tallying Centre.

On Tuesday, November 24, IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon maintained that results announced at polling stations would remain final, insisting that the national centre would only handle verification, collation and aggregation.

"Results at the polling stations are final. The rest is secretarial work," Ethekon said, dismissing fears that the national tallying centre could be used to alter figures already declared at lower levels.

He defended the centre's continued operation, explaining that the commission needed to establish whether a presidential candidate had attained more than 50 per cent of the national vote and secured at least 25 per cent of the votes in 24 counties.

Ethekon also assured journalists that they would be allowed into polling stations and constituency tallying centres to observe the verification and announcement of results.

IEBC commissioner Ann Nderitu separately addressed concerns over electronic transmission, saying technical failures would not invalidate results formally announced by election officials at polling stations and tallying centres.

"Any failure to transmit result electronically does not invalidate result announced and declared by the PO and returning officer at the polling station and the tallying center respectively," she said.

Muturi questions IEBC decisions as Gachagua warns of protests

Muturi accused the electoral commission of failing to respond to earlier requests by opposition leaders for consultations, questioning why President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen were speaking on its behalf.

He also raised concerns over the transfer of 24 IEBC employees, arguing that decisions affecting election preparations should involve political parties, civil society organisations, religious groups and the media.

Gachagua, on his part, accused the government of attempting to influence the electoral commission and warned that the opposition could mobilise Kenyans to directly demand answers from IEBC if their concerns continued to be ignored.

"We are asking IEBC to listen to us this month, if possible. If it's not, next month in January, we mobilise Kenyans to talk to IEBC directly," he said.

The former Deputy President also dismissed threats by President Ruto and Murkomen against demonstrations, maintaining that citizens had a constitutional right to question the commission's readiness to conduct credible elections.

The opposition leaders maintained that their demands were aimed at securing an electoral process in which even an incumbent seeking another term would have to win through a system that upholds fairness, transparency and accountability.