The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has urged Kenyan media houses to rethink their election coverage ahead of the 2027 General Election, calling on journalists to put candidates' integrity, leadership records and accountability at the centre of political reporting.

EACC Chairperson Bishop David Oginde challenged editors and reporters to move beyond political alliances, campaign rallies, opinion polls and exchanges between politicians to examine the backgrounds of those seeking public office, including their academic qualifications, sources of wealth, professional records and management of public resources.

Speaking during an EACC breakfast meeting at the 9th Annual Editors’ Convention 2026 in Mombasa on Thursday, November 26, Oginde said the media had a crucial role in helping voters assess the suitability of candidates before casting their ballots.

“Let's make this a central issue in the 2027 general elections. We need to go beyond the personalities, the alliances, the campaign promises, to interrogate the character, the credentials, the track record of men and women who are going to present themselves to us to consider them for leadership in this country,” he said.

His remarks come as political parties and prospective candidates begin positioning themselves for the 2027 elections, with political mobilisation, coalition building and public engagements expected to intensify in the coming months.

Kenyan election coverage has traditionally focused heavily on presidential contests, political defections, coalition formations, campaign rallies, opinion polls and exchanges between leading politicians, often leaving policy discussions and candidates' records with less attention.

A 2022 study by the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), which monitored four Kenyan newspapers, found that only 12 per cent of 1,932 election-related stories published in May and June focused on policy issues.

The study showed that coverage largely revolved around political competition, power struggles and leading presidential contenders, raising concerns about horse-race journalism, where reporting centres on who is ahead, gaining ground or forming alliances rather than issues affecting citizens.

Oginde wants journalists to address this gap by making investigative reporting a key feature of coverage ahead of the next General Election.

He said EACC would put in place a mechanism to provide journalists with information to facilitate scrutiny of those seeking elective and appointive positions.

“EACC will put in place a mechanism to support the media with relevant information to enable informed public scrutiny of the integrity and suitability of those seeking elective and appointive positions in 2027 and beyond,” he said.

The commission's chairperson also challenged investigative journalists to expose individuals presenting questionable academic and professional qualifications, warning that fraudulent credentials weaken public confidence in leadership.

He urged journalists to investigate voter bribery and explain how the practice affects the quality of services delivered to communities after elections.

“Sometimes we are not able to connect the dots between buying votes or bribing voters, with the ultimate consequence on the service delivery at the other end. Let's make the connection between what you get now as 200 shillings, 500 shillings, 1000 shillings for you to vote in a particular direction, and the consequence of that on the roads that you are going to get in your area, the medical supplies, the education, and so on and so forth,” he said.

Oginde further called on media houses to scrutinise the use of government resources during campaigns, including official vehicles and state facilities allegedly diverted to serve individual political interests.

He also urged editors to expose political violence, particularly cases where young people are recruited and paid to attack political opponents, destroy businesses or damage property during election campaigns.

He said reporting should also draw attention to the economic damage such violence causes to communities and the exploitation of young people for political gain.

On corruption-related reporting, Oginde cautioned journalists against presenting individuals facing investigations as guilty before the conclusion of legal proceedings.

He explained that EACC investigates corruption and integrity-related offences, while prosecution decisions are made by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), with courts ultimately determining guilt or innocence.

He also encouraged media houses to review the Commission's quarterly investigation reports and use the findings to inform public-interest reporting and strengthen accountability.

Kenya's electoral history has also shaped calls for responsible journalism, with the 2007-2008 post-election violence highlighting the dangers of inflammatory and unverified information. Subsequent elections have continued to reinforce the importance of accuracy, impartiality and ethical reporting.

Oginde maintained that the quality of leaders elected in 2027 would partly depend on the information available to voters, calling for closer cooperation between the media and EACC to make integrity a central issue in the country's electoral debate.