Misleading! IEBC dismisses claims of illegal voter registration
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
Otieno said voters would be able to monitor, record and share results from their respective polling stations on election night, allowing Kenyans to establish the direction of the presidential contest before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) completes the formal tally
The Farmers Party leader said the credibility of an election should matter as much as securing victory, noting that a disputed outcome could leave the next administration facing a serious trust problem.
Participants said limited funding continues to affect the fight against corruption, arguing that EACC needs more resources to carry out investigations and pursue the recovery of public wealth.
EACC Chairperson David Oginde said politicians who finance their campaigns using proceeds of corruption, money laundering and unexplained wealth could later be pressured to reward their financiers through corrupt government deals.
Speaking on Sunday during an interdenominational church service and fundraiser for 22 churches at Kipsamoo School Grounds in Kapseret Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, Kindiki said the electoral agency should discharge its mandate according to the Constitution and existing laws without favouring either the government or opposition.
Gachagua said Ethekon needed to understand the weight of his position and the effect decisions made by the electoral commission could have on the country.
National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Commission Secretary and CEO Daniel Giti said the country cannot wait until election day to address issues that could trigger conflict.
Karua asked the Chief Prosecutor at the ICC to closely follow developments in Kenya and determine whether the reported incidents provide enough grounds for an examination.
Mugachia said restoring the rule of law would be the cornerstone of his administration, describing it as the foundation upon which economic recovery and democratic governance would be built
Mwilu observed that nomination disputes have become more common over the years and are increasingly raising constitutional issues. She said this shows that political players are embracing legal and constitutional channels to settle disagreements instead of pursuing other options.
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election on July 16, 2026.
Muturi said the debate around election integrity is growing as the country begins to look ahead to the next national vote. He warned that key issues in the voting process need open discussion and urgent reforms to protect public confidence in elections.
According to Lumumba, elections are carried out under a cloud of suspicion, fueled by perceived influence from the incumbent administration and weak institutional confidence.
Oswago said the police are “very well trained… they understand the law backwards,” but systemic issues, including promotions and rewards based on loyalty rather than merit, pressure officers to act in ways that serve political interests rather than legal or ethical standards.