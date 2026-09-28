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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

election integrity

Kindiki warns IEBC against intimidation ahead of 2027 polls
Politics

Kindiki warns IEBC against intimidation ahead of 2027 polls

Speaking on Sunday during an interdenominational church service and fundraiser for 22 churches at Kipsamoo School Grounds in Kapseret Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, Kindiki said the electoral agency should discharge its mandate according to the Constitution and existing laws without favouring either the government or opposition.

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Careerism in police undermines free, fair elections- Oswago
News

Careerism in police undermines free, fair elections- Oswago

Oswago said the police are “very well trained… they understand the law backwards,” but systemic issues, including promotions and rewards based on loyalty rather than merit, pressure officers to act in ways that serve political interests rather than legal or ethical standards.

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