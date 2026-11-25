The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has clarified that it has not cleared former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to contest the 2027 General Election, dismissing reports suggesting it had determined his eligibility for the presidency.

In a statement issued by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon, the commission said it had made no determination regarding Gachagua's eligibility to run for president, contrary to a report aired by a national television station and subsequently circulated on social media.

The commission attributed the reports to remarks made by its Director of Legal Services, Chrispine Owiye, during an engagement with political reporters in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

However, IEBC said Owiye's presentation focused on constitutional provisions governing qualifications and disqualifications for election and did not address the eligibility of individuals who have been impeached.

"His presentation did not concern removal from office under Article 75, impeachment or the eligibility of a person who has been impeached to contest an election," the commission said.

IEBC explained that Owiye had discussed Articles 99 and 193 of the Constitution, which outline qualifications and disqualifications for election to Parliament and county assemblies, respectively.

He also addressed Articles 99(3) and 193(3), which provide that a person is not disqualified from contesting an election until all avenues of appeal or review have been exhausted.

The Commission said the presentation also covered the applicable appeal processes but was subsequently misrepresented as a determination on Gachagua's eligibility to contest the presidency.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission has neither cleared nor made any determination regarding Hon. Rigathi Gachagua's eligibility to contest the 2027 Presidential Election," Ethekon said.

The clarification comes amid discussions about Gachagua's political future following his removal from office through impeachment.

The commission further noted that Article 137, read together with other applicable provisions governing eligibility to stand for election, sets out the constitutional requirements for nomination as a presidential candidate.

It emphasised that any determination concerning a prospective candidate's eligibility would be made at the appropriate stage of the electoral process and in accordance with the Constitution and applicable laws.

IEBC also pointed out that the registration of candidates for the 2027 General Election had not commenced and would be conducted within the timelines prescribed by law.

The Commission expressed concern over the circulation of what it described as misleading information on a sensitive constitutional and electoral matter.

It urged media organisations to exercise accuracy, fairness and due diligence when reporting on electoral issues, warning that constitutional matters require proper context and verification to avoid misleading the public.

"The Commission regrets the misrepresentation of facts and urges media houses to uphold accuracy, fairness and due diligence when reporting on sensitive constitutional and electoral matters," the statement said.

IEBC reiterated its commitment to transparency, impartiality and the consistent application of the Constitution and electoral laws.

It also urged members of the public to rely on the commission's official communications for accurate information on electoral matters.

The commission said it remained committed to independently discharging its constitutional mandate and ensuring that electoral processes are conducted fairly and in accordance with the law.