With the 2027 General Election approaching, the Judiciary has begun preparing magistrates across the country to deal with electoral disputes, placing particular focus on the timely resolution of petitions and offences that could arise during the voting period.

The nationwide exercise will cover all 47 counties and seeks to strengthen magistrates' capacity to determine County Assembly election petitions and handle offences related to elections.

The preparations are aimed at ensuring courts can respond to disputes without delays, given the strict constitutional deadlines governing the resolution of election cases.

The move forms part of a wider Judiciary strategy to prepare the justice system for the demands of the election period, with judicial leaders stressing that how courts handle contested results will have a bearing on public confidence in the electoral process and the country's stability.

The magistrates' programme follows earlier training sessions involving Supreme Court and High Court judges, as the Judiciary extends its preparations to officers who will handle electoral matters at the county level.

High Court Principal Judge and Judiciary Committee on Elections (JCE) member Justice Eric Ogola reminded magistrates that election disputes touch on fundamental constitutional rights, noting that Article 38(2) of the Constitution guarantees the protection of every vote.

He called on judicial officers to approach electoral cases with fairness, urgency and diligence, warning that poor handling of such matters could damage public confidence in the courts and the wider electoral process.

High Court Judge Hellen Ominde, who represented JCE Chairperson Justice Mohamed Warsame, said the Judiciary needed to put in place adequate measures to ensure Kenyans receive justice within the required timelines whenever election disputes arise.

She stressed the importance of having coordinated preparations throughout the court system, covering the period before, during and after the 2027 elections.

Her remarks reflected Chief Justice Martha Koome's call for early planning to ensure the Judiciary is ready to manage election-related cases rather than wait until disputes begin reaching the courts.

Registrar of Magistrates' Courts Caroline Kabucho said magistrates would be central to the delivery of electoral justice because they are responsible for handling County Assembly election petitions and cases involving election offences.

Kabucho challenged judicial officers to pay attention to the experience of people seeking justice, saying public trust in the courts is shaped by how litigants are received and treated.

“Kenyans don’t judge us by neat spreadsheets; they judge us by how they are treated when they walk into our courts,” Kabucho said.

She also warned that magistrates could not afford to begin preparations only after election petitions had been filed, pointing out that constitutional timelines start running as soon as cases are presented before the courts.

“In election work, you can’t wait until the first petition is filed to start getting ready. The minute a petition hits the registry, the constitutional clock is already running,” she added.

The training will be delivered in three planned cohorts, with facilitators drawn from within the Judiciary, academic institutions, legal practice and the Kenya Judiciary Academy.

The programme is intended to improve the handling of electoral cases at the grassroots, particularly disputes involving ward-level results and offences committed during elections. Such disagreements can quickly fuel tensions in local communities and interfere with governance if they are not resolved promptly.

The exercise also builds on broader measures being pursued by the Judiciary to strengthen its readiness for the 2027 polls. Koome has called for improvements in staffing, technology, case management and court infrastructure to ensure the institution can effectively manage election-related cases.

Through the preparations, the Judiciary is seeking to ensure that courts at every level are ready to handle electoral disputes fairly and efficiently throughout the election period.