Communication consultant Odhiambo Otieno has defended the growing political influence of the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) in Nyanza, arguing that the party is opening up the region to competition after years of dominance by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Otieno said the emergence of alternative political parties was a welcome development, insisting that voters should have the freedom to choose their leaders based on performance rather than longstanding political loyalties.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, he praised Ugenya MP David Ochieng, the leader of MDG, for adopting a leadership style he said prioritised development, engagement and unity over political confrontation.

Otieno described Ochieng as an example of how politicians outside dominant political parties could win support by delivering projects, engaging government officials and pursuing opportunities for their constituents.

He cited the establishment of colleges in the four wards of Ugenya Constituency as evidence of the MP's efforts to create opportunities for residents, adding that Ochieng had mastered the art of lobbying government officials for resources.

“He's one man who has understood how to lobby his people who are in government,” Otieno said, noting that the MP had developed working relationships with officials to tap into available resources and opportunities.

He also commended Ochieng for avoiding confrontations and personal attacks against ODM leaders, arguing that such an approach had enabled him to work across political divides.

“You can have your own party. You don't abuse the others, and still you get your way through,” he said.

Otieno said Nyanza needed leaders who could unite people and pursue development without turning politics into a battle against established figures, adding that Ochieng had demonstrated that political influence could be built without relying on rallies and confrontational campaigns.

He argued that the region was entering a new political phase in which ODM leaders could no longer depend on the influence previously wielded by the late Raila Odinga to settle political disagreements or shield allies from competition.

Otieno pointed to the emerging contest in Homa Bay Town, where MDG politician Isaiah Ogwe is seeking to challenge ODM MP Peter Kaluma, saying such developments reflected a changing political environment in the region.

He maintained that the growing competition was not an attack on ODM but a shift towards equal political footing, where parties and candidates would have to earn the support of voters.

“When privilege is withdrawn, and you're given a test of equality, it sounds like oppression, or it tastes like oppression,” he said.

Otieno also dismissed claims that ODM would have been betrayed if President William Ruto supported the growth of alternative political parties in Nyanza, arguing that political competition should be determined by the electorate.

“If ODM is good enough, as they know and as I know it to be, there's no need of being afraid. Face the people. Let the people decide,” Otieno said.

He further challenged the narrative that the Luo community had enjoyed political privilege since independence, arguing that the influence associated with Jaramogi Oginga Odinga was weakened during the early years of the Kenyatta administration.

His remarks come amid growing competition between ODM and emerging political parties, particularly MDG, as political players position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The contest has raised concerns within ODM over its ability to retain its traditional strongholds, with defections, rival political ambitions and the absence of Raila Odinga reshaping the region's political landscape.

MDG has been attracting politicians previously associated with ODM, including Teso North MP Oku Kaunya and Butula MP Joseph Oyula, as it seeks to expand its national presence.

The party has also rejected claims that it is being funded by President Ruto to weaken ODM, amid growing speculation over the political alliances and strategies taking shape ahead of the next election.