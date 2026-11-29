DAP-Kenya Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa has urged opposition leaders to end public disagreements and personal attacks, warning that internal divisions could undermine efforts to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Wamalwa said the opposition needed to prioritize unity, patience and cooperation as different political parties work towards forming a coalition capable of presenting a single presidential candidate.

Speaking during an interview on Hot 96 on Sunday, November 29, 2026, he said coalition building was a delicate process that required leaders to put aside personal ambitions and focus on the national interest.

“Coalition building is not an event; it's a process. It's also a very delicate process, and this is where we must add a lot of patience,” he said.

He cited the growing disagreements among opposition figures, saying public exchanges and name-calling were distracting leaders from their common objective.

“We must also stop the intolerance that we are seeing, even on the opposition side, so that we are able to walk together and complete this journey together,” Wamalwa said.

The DAP-Kenya leader maintained that he was willing to support Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna if he emerged as the opposition's joint presidential candidate, despite having already secured his party's nomination.

Wamalwa said about nine opposition leaders had so far received presidential nominations from their respective parties, with the number expected to increase if Sifuna joins the coalition.

He said the opposition should be prepared to support whoever wins the eventual selection, whether himself, Sifuna, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i or Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua.

“If Sifuna is that flag bearer, Eugene Wamalwa will be the first person to support him. But equally, if they pick Wamalwa, or pick Kalonzo, or pick Gachagua, or pick Matiang'i, or Martha, or anyone else, we must be democratic enough to support that joint candidate,” he said.

Wamalwa warned that splitting the opposition vote could repeat past electoral defeats, arguing that every political leader and their supporters would be important in building a winning coalition.

He also called on leaders associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement to engage party leaders directly rather than publicly criticising their counterparts in other parties.

His remarks came amid disagreements involving Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, who had questioned Wamalwa's position in the opposition coalition and his claim to represent the Western region.

Wamalwa accused Natembeya of being ungrateful, claiming that DAP-Kenya had supported his gubernatorial bid in 2022 and helped facilitate his political connections.

He also alleged that Natembeya had attempted to take over the party through a coup, although he said the matter had been handled internally.

Despite the disagreements, Wamalwa said he had no personal differences with Natembeya and respected his right to associate with other political parties.

He urged opposition leaders to remain focused on their common goal, warning that President Ruto should not be underestimated.

“Let us not be like dogs that start biting each other, and we let the antelope escape,” he said.